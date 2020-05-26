Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom is priced at EUR 499 for the 12GB + 256GB model.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 26 May 2020 16:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X3 SuperZoom is offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  • The phone packs a 4,200mAh battery
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom packs dual front cameras and quad rear cameras

Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone has been launched in Europe and the phone is available for pre-bookings via Realme Europe site. The phone is offered in two colour options and it comes in two RAM/ storage configurations. Other key features of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, dual front cameras, and 120Hz refresh rate display. The phone also packs a periscope camera that supports 60X "superzoom."

Realme X3 SuperZoom price, availability

Realme X3 SuperZoom price is set at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The pricing of the 8GB + 128GB option has not been disclosed yet. The phone is offered Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options and it is available for pre-bookings via Realme Europe site starting today.

Realme on Twitter has also revealed that the first sale of the Realme X3 SuperZoom will take place on June 2 at 10am in the European region. The company is yet to clarify the launch of the smartphone in India.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and the phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled Adreno 640 GPU. The Realme X3 SuperZoom also packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card.

In terms of the cameras, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. The vertically-stacked rear camera module also houses an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens that offers 5x optical zoom or 60x digital zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the dual front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.5 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a starry mode for astrophotography.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom packs 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W dart charge. For connectivity, the phone includes Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C for charging. The sensors on the phone include GPS, GLONSS, BeiDou, Magnetic induction sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro-meter, and Acceleration sensor. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor is integrated on the power button.

Lastly, the Realme X3 SuperZoom measures 163.8x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 202 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 SuperZoom price, Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications, Realme
Abhik Sengupta Abhik Sengupta writes about smartphones and tablets for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Abhik is working as a sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and has also frequently written about mobile apps and data privacy. Abhik is available on Twitter at @abhiksengupta and can be reached out on abhiks@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 With 4K Screen and Dolby Audio Launched
Swiggy, Zomato Start Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Odisha Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Related Stories

Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 10X, Redmi 10X Pro With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Launched
  2. Redmi Earbuds S True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  3. Realme X3 SuperZoom Will Feature 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 855+ SoC
  4. JioMart Online Grocery Service Now Available in 200 Towns Across India
  5. BSNL Announces Long-Term Rs. 2,399 Pre-Paid Plan With 600 Days Validity
  6. Redmi Smart TV X Series Debuts With 4K UHD Support, Dolby Audio
  7. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched
  8. Mi Band 5 Alleged Live Photos Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. How to Apply Online for Permit to Order Alcohol Delivery in Maharashtra
  10. Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR LED TVs Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 6s With Quad Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G90T SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Swiggy, Zomato Start Doorstep Delivery of Alcohol in Odisha Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
  3. Realme X3 SuperZoom With 5x Optical Zoom Support, 120Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi Smart TV X50, Redmi Smart TV X55, Redmi Smart TV X65 With 4K Screen and Dolby Audio Launched
  5. Sony Bravia X8000H, Bravia X7500H Series 4K HDR Android TV Models Launched in India
  6. BSNL Implements AnyCast DNS 61.1.1.1 Allowing Faster Internet Browsing for Its Customers
  7. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Start Receiving OxygenOS 10 Update with Android 10: User Reports
  8. Dark Season 3 Teaser Trailer Unveiled, Release Date Set for June 27
  9. Paatal Lok Season 2? ‘Definitely’ if Amazon Is ‘Willing’, Says Anushka Sharma
  10. BSNL Revises Auto Validity Extension, Now Charges Rs. 2 for 3 Days of Extended Plan Validity
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com