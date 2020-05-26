Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphone has been launched in Europe and the phone is available for pre-bookings via Realme Europe site. The phone is offered in two colour options and it comes in two RAM/ storage configurations. Other key features of the phone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, dual front cameras, and 120Hz refresh rate display. The phone also packs a periscope camera that supports 60X "superzoom."

Realme X3 SuperZoom price, availability

Realme X3 SuperZoom price is set at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. The pricing of the 8GB + 128GB option has not been disclosed yet. The phone is offered Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options and it is available for pre-bookings via Realme Europe site starting today.

Realme on Twitter has also revealed that the first sale of the Realme X3 SuperZoom will take place on June 2 at 10am in the European region. The company is yet to clarify the launch of the smartphone in India.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and the phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled Adreno 640 GPU. The Realme X3 SuperZoom also packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card.

In terms of the cameras, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture. The vertically-stacked rear camera module also houses an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens that offers 5x optical zoom or 60x digital zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.3 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the dual front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.5 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. Additionally, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a starry mode for astrophotography.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom packs 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W dart charge. For connectivity, the phone includes Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C for charging. The sensors on the phone include GPS, GLONSS, BeiDou, Magnetic induction sensor, Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyro-meter, and Acceleration sensor. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor is integrated on the power button.

Lastly, the Realme X3 SuperZoom measures 163.8x75.8x8.9mm and weighs 202 grams.