Realme products including the Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme Narzo 10, and Realme TV are all set to go on sale in India today at 12pm (noon). All the Realme devices are available to purchase via Realme India site and Flipkart. Realme India is also offering Realme exchange offer on the above-listed products. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom are offered in two storage variants each, while the Realme Narzo 10 comes in a single storage model. The Realme TV is further available in two screen sizes of 32-inch and 43-inch.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Narzo 10, Realme TV price in India

The Realme X3 price in India starts at Rs. 24,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage option. Its 8GB + 128GB storage model is available for Rs. 25,999. Both the variants come in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options and can be purchased via Flipkart and Realme India site.

On the other hand, the Realme X3 SuperZoom has an 8GB + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 27,999 and a 12GB + 256GB storage option at Rs. 32,999. Similar to Realme X3, it has the same colour options and is available on Flipkart and Realme India site. The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom, both were launched in the country in June.

Realme Narzo 10 debuted in India in May and has witnessed multiple flash sales since its launch. Its sole 4GB + 128GB option is available on Flipkart and Realme India site in That Green and That White colour options for Rs. 11,999. Realme recently also launched the That Blue colour option for the Realme Narzo 10.

Lastly, the Realme Smart TV 32-inch variant is priced at Rs. 12,999, while the 43-inch variant carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999.

Realme X3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X3 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled 8GB RAM. The phone comes with onboard storage of 128GB that doesn't support expansion via microSD card slot.

The Realme X3 carries a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 12-megapixel sensor with support for 2x optical zoom, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There's a 16-megapixel front camera accompanied by an additional 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme X3 houses a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Flash Charge fast charging technology.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X3 SuperZoom runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone comes with up to 256GB internal storage that also doesn't support expansion via microSD card slot.

Its quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, an 8-megapixel periscope-style camera with support for 5x optical zoom, and lastly, a 2-megapixel macro sensor. Its dual front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel main camera along with an 8-megapixel secondary camera.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme X3 SuperZoom packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Flash Charge.

Realme Narzo 10

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 10 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Mini-Drop display and is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone's onboard storage of 128GB is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

It also comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, and two 2-megapixel cameras. At the front, there's a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Realme Narzo 10 is equipped with 5,000mAh battery supports 18W Quick Charge.

Its connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Realme Smart TV specifications

Coming to the Realme Smart TV specifications, its 32-inch variant comes with a screen resolution of 768x1,366 pixels, while the 43-inch model has a resolution of 1,080x1,920 pixels. Both the models feature slim bezels and offer the same features.

The Realme Smart TV models run Android TV 9 Pie that further provides them access to the Google Play store. The smart TV variants are powered by MediaTek MSD6683 processor, paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The TV models also support HDR10, Dolby Audio, and Bluetooth v5.0.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Smart TV models include three HDMI ports, two USB ports, as well as AV, LAN, and ANT ports. They carry a four-speaker system with 24W sound output.

