Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch in Mid-June: Report

Realme X3 SuperZoom will make its global debut on May 26 in Europe.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 21 May 2020 12:21 IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch in Mid-June: Report

Photo Credit: Tech-hangout / Ishan Agarwal

Realme X3 SuperZoom is confirmed to offer 60x zoom support

Highlights
  • Report did not specify the exact date of launch in India
  • Realme recently launched Narzo 10 series in India
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom is rumoured to pack Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Realme X3 SuperZoom phone is set to launch on May 26. Now ahead of the phone's launch, a report is indicating that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will arrive in India by mid-June. The price of the smartphone, however, was not specified. Realme is yet to officially reveal key details of the upcoming smartphone, but as the name suggests, Realme X3 SuperZoom will likely focus on the cameras.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, a source closely associated with the brand has hinted that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will come to India next month. Realme recently launched the Realme Narzo 10 series in India, therefore, this will give some time gap between the sale of the Narzo 10 phones and the Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch if the report is true.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications (expected)

As mentioned the key details and the pricing of the Realme X3 SuperZoom are yet to be revealed by the company. However, previous reports have suggested that smartphone will come with a quad rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel camera and 2-megapixel camera. Additionally, it also speculated that there's another 8-megapixel camera that will offer 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. The 60x zoom on Realme X3 SuperZoom phone was teased by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth through a tweet.

Other leaks have indicated that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is rumoured to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with 12GB RAM. Similarly, a tipster had claimed that the phone will cost above Rs. 20,000 in India.

Meanwhile, Realme will be launching new products including a Realme Watch and Realme Smart TV in India in the coming days.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android
