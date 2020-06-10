Technology News
Realme X3 SuperZoom May Launch in India on June 26: Expected Price and Specifications

Realme India CMO Francis Wang teased that the Realme X3 SuperZoom India variant may come with a different processor.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 10 June 2020 10:42 IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with 60x digital zoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with 60x digital zoom

Highlights
  • Realme X3, Realme X3 Pro models could launch alongside
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom packs up to 12GB RAM, up to 256GB storage
  • The phone comes with dual front camera setup, 4,200mAh battery

Realme X3 SuperZoom is tipped to launch in India on June 26. The phone was launched in Europe last month, and a fresh tip suggests that the India launch is not too far. This comes after three Realme X3 models were spotted on India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification page. Alongside the Realme X3 SuperZoom, the Chinese giant could also unveil the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro models. However, Realme has made no official announcements regarding the Realme X3 series India release.

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India, launch date (expected)

91Mobiles reports that sources say the Realme X3 SuperZoom is set to launch in India on June 26. The report doesn't offer any clarity on whether the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro models will also launch alongside the SuperZoom or not. Realme Chief Marketing Officer for the Indian market Francis Wang recently teased that the Realme X3 SuperZoom may launch in India soon. His tweet also suggested that the India variant could be launched with a different processor. To recall, the Realme X3 SuperZoom was launched in Europe with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India is not known at the moment, but it is likely to be somewhere around the same range as its price in Europe. In that region, the phone is priced at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 43,300) for the 12GB + 256GB storage model. At launch, the company unveiled an 8GB + 128GB option as well, but its price was not revealed. The phone comes in Arctic White and Glacier Blue colour options and the same options should likely launch in India as well. Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro models have leaked on multiple occasions in the past, but haven't been launched as of yet.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Apart from the processor, we speculate that all of the other specifications of the Realme X3 SuperZoom may remain the same. The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and the Europe model is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The phone packs up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens that offers 5x optical zoom or 60x digital zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.3 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the dual front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel camera with f/2.5 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture. The phone comes with a new starry mode for astrophotography.

The phone is equipped with a 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W dart charge. he fingerprint sensor is integrated on the power button. For connectivity, the phone includes Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C for charging.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 SuperZoom launch in India, Realme X3 SuperZoom Price in India, Realme X3 SuperZoom Specifications, Realme, Realme X3 SuperZoom Features
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Comment
 
 

