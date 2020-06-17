Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Set to Launch in India on June 25: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Set to Launch in India on June 25: Expected Price, Specifications

The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch will take place at 12:30pm on June 25.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 June 2020 11:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Set to Launch in India on June 25: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch date has been announced

Highlights
  • Realme X3 would debut as a successor to the Realme X2
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom was unveiled in Europe with 5x optical zoom
  • Realme will host the India launch through a video stream

Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom are set to launch in India on June 25, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed through a tweet posted on Wednesday. Realme also separately sent a media invite to announce the new launch. Up until now, Realme didn't make any official announcements regarding the Realme X3 series in the country. The company, however, did launch the Realme X3 SuperZoom in Europe last month with 5x optical zoom and 120Hz display. The phone is likely to debut in India with a distinct list of specifications over what arrived in the European market earlier.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India (expected)

The Realme X3 price in India is yet to be announced. However, considering the name of the smartphone, it is likely to be the successor to the Realme X2 that was launched last year and is available at Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB + 64GB configuration. The Realme X3, thus, seems to come in the Rs. 20,000 price segment. In contrast, the Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India is expected to be somewhere around its price in Europe that comes at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,900) for the 12GB + 256GB model. The company also has an 8GB + 128GB option, but its pricing is yet to be revealed.

Alongside the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme may have the Realme X3 Pro as a new mid-range option. Some rumours in the past suggested the existence of the Realme X3 Pro. However, the India launch invite doesn't provide any details about that model.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch details

The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom India launch will take place at 12:30pm on June 25. The launch will be hosted via an online video that will be accessible through Realme's Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts.

Realme X3 specifications (expected)

Realme hasn't yet announced the specifications of the Realme X3. Nevertheless, certification sites including China's TENAA recently indicated some details. The phone is expected to have a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and include an octa-core SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is also likely to have a 4,100mAh battery and come with a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. The Realme X3 is also expected to have a dual selfie camera setup at the front, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone would offer a hole-punch display design and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom was unveiled in Europe with specifications such as a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. There is a quad rear camera setup as well onboard that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a periscope-style lens setup to enable 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. However, Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wang recently suggested that there could be some changes in the specifications of the India model over what's available in Europe.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X3

Realme X3

Display 6.57-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X3 price in India, Realme X3 specifications, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India, Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
France's Coronavirus Tracing App Hard to Link to Others, EU Official Says
Robots: Allies During Coronavirus Crisis, Enemies Later?

Related Stories

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Set to Launch in India on June 25: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  3. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  4. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  5. JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets Launched in India
  6. Oppo Find X2 Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  8. Realme X3 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  10. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Duo Web Client Now Supports Up to 32 People in a Video Chat
  2. Google Boots Far-Right Site ZeroHedge From Ad Platform, Warns the Federalist
  3. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 First Look, Synopsis, New Cast Members Unveiled
  4. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version to Be Available by Default With Windows 10 20H2 Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Now Available for an Effective Price of Rs. 34,999
  6. Robots: Allies During Coronavirus Crisis, Enemies Later?
  7. Motorola Edge+ Facing Display Issues, Some Users Complain
  8. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Set to Launch in India on June 25: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. France's Coronavirus Tracing App Hard to Link to Others, EU Official Says
  10. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com