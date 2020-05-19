Technology News
loading

Realme X3 SuperZoom Images Leaked, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications leak suggests the phone will be backed by a 4,200mAh battery with 30W Dart Flash Charge support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 May 2020 11:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X3 SuperZoom Images Leaked, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Tech-hangout/ Ishan Agarwal

Realme X3 SuperZoom may have 60x digital zoom

Highlights
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom images show Arctic White and Glacier Blue models
  • It may come with 12GB of RAM and 4,200mAh battery
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to come with side mounted fingerprint sensor

Realme X3 SuperZoom images and specifications have been leaked online by a known tipster. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to be among the eight new products Realme has lined up for its May 25 event in China. The images and specifications were apparently leaked via a Thai tech publication but that report is not available anymore. However, a Twitter post by the tipster claims to have captured the leaked details.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications (expected)

As per the tweet, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the previous generation Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

In terms of cameras, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to come with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixe primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/3.4 lens that has 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. Finally, there is a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. On the front, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to have 32-megapixel camera along with another sensor, details of which are unclear.

The tweet also suggests a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Flash Charge.

From the images, we can see that the alleged Realme X3 SuperZoom has a hole-punch design housing two sensors, on the top left corner of the screen. There is also a side mounted fingerprint scanner as seen in the images. The tipster also adds that there is no 3.5mm headphone jack or microSD card slot. The phone is said to come in two colour options Arctic White and Glacier Blue.

 

Some of the aforementioned specifications were previously tipped as well and this new leak adds more weight to the speculations. The 60x zoom was teased by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth through a tweet. The processor and the battery capacity were previously leaked by another tipster earlier this month. Additionally, an alleged Bluetooth SIG website listing hinted at the presence of Bluetooth v5.1 in the rumoured Realme X3 SuperZoom carrying model number RMX2086

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Mi Smart Band 4 Now Available via Flipkart in India: All Details

Related Stories

Realme X3 SuperZoom Images Leaked, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Now Available via Flipkart in India
  2. Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26
  3. Redmi Note 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon
  4. Realme TV Teaser Reveals Key Features and Specifications of Upcoming Television
  5. Realme Narzo 10 Review
  6. Motorola Edge+ Arrives in India With Curved Display, 5G Support
  7. Mi 10 Goes on Sale via Amazon, Mi Store: All You Need to Know
  8. Nokia 6.3 May Be Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC
  9. Realme Watch 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Confirmed
  10. Amazfit Ares Smartwatch Boasts of 14-Day Battery Life and GPS
#Latest Stories
  1. WeWork India Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce as Coronavirus Lockdowns Weigh
  2. TikTok App Listings Flooded With 1-Star Reviews Amid Faizal Siddiqui Controversy
  3. OnePlus 8 Pro Update to Temporarily Disable Color Filter Camera Thanks to Privacy Concerns
  4. Apple's AR 'Gobi' App Will Scan Special Apple QR Codes, Find My App to Get New Sound Features: Report
  5. Realme Watch Teasers Reveal 1.4-Inch Display, Activity Tracking Features Ahead of May 25 Launch
  6. Redmi Announces Entry Into Audio Segment in India, Are Redmi AirDots S Coming?
  7. OxygenOS by OnePlus to Get Dark Mode Toggle in Quick Settings, Improved Multitasking
  8. Redmi TV X50, Redmi TV X55, Redmi TV X65 Launching on May 26 Alongside Redmi 10X Series
  9. COVID 19 Impact — 9 Out of 10 Startups Bleeding in India, Says Nasscom
  10. Netflix Unveils June Release Date, First Look for Anurag Kashyap Film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com