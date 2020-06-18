Technology News
loading

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch

Realme X3 SuperZoom India model could see some changes in specifications over what's available in Europe.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 June 2020 12:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch

Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor

Highlights
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom price may be somewhere around Europe price
  • Realme X3 launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST in India on June 25
  • Realme X3 is tipped to feature dual selfie camera

Realme X3 SuperZoom and Realme X3 phones are set to launch in India on June 25. Ahead of that, Flipkart has now made a dedicated page live teasing the upcoming availability of the two phones. The e-commerce giant is also teasing key features of the Realme X3 SuperZoom model. The Realme X3 SuperZoom has already launched in Europe last month, and is now coming to the Indian market. Realme India Chief Marketing Officer Francis Wang recently suggested that the India model may come with different specifications than the Europe model.

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom availability

Flipkart has published a dedicated teaser page for the Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom launch in India. The teaser page reiterates that the two phones will launch in India on June 25 at 12.30pm IST. The page teases Realme X3 SuperZoom camera features like its zooming capabilities and the Starry Mode feature for capturing the night sky. It also teases the Nightscape 4.0 mode for low light photography and has shared camera samples for all of these features.

The Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom price in India is yet to be announced. The Realme X3 SuperZoom should be priced somewhere in the same range as its Europe model at EUR 499 (roughly Rs. 42,900).

Realme X3 specifications (expected)

Realme X3 is tipped to feature a 6.57-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) hole-punch display, an octa-core SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is also likely to pack a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. The Realme X3 is said to have a dual selfie camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. There could be a 4,100mAh battery packed inside as well.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Specifications of the Realme X3 SuperZoom are already known. It features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The phone packs up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. There is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary camera with a periscope-style lens setup to enable 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. The dual selfie camera setup includes a 32-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor. The Realme X3 SuperZoom packs 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X3

Realme X3

Display 6.57-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X3, Realme X3 India Launch, Realme X3 Price in India, Realme X3 Specifications, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch, Realme X3 SuperZoom Price in India, Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
NASA's Next Mars Rover Perseverance Honours Medical Teams Fighting Coronavirus

Related Stories

Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
  3. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  4. Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
  5. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  6. Zoom to Offer End-to-End Encryption for All Users, Trial to Begin in July
  7. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  8. WWDC 2020: What All Could We See at Apple’s Conference Next Week
  9. PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date Tipped via Amazon France Listing
  10. Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Live Online, India Timings
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to Come With 60Hz Full-HD Flat Display, Wide Frames, Tipster Claims
  2. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  3. NASA's Next Mars Rover Perseverance Honours Medical Teams Fighting Coronavirus
  4. WWDC 2020: What to Expect at Apple’s Annual Developer Conference Next Week
  5. Google Boosts Racial Equity Programme Pledge to $275 Million
  6. PlayStation 5 Price and Release Date Tipped via Amazon France Listing, May Start as Low as EUR 399
  7. Huawei Details Which Phones Will Receive EMUI 10.1, Magic UI 3.1 Update Globally
  8. SonyLIV Premium Price Increased by Up to 200 Percent, Now Starts at Rs. 299
  9. Netflix Founder Gives $120 Million for US Black College Scholarships
  10. Poco M2 Pro Receives BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com