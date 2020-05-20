Technology News
Realme X3 SuperZoom Launching in Europe on May 26: All Details

Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to come with 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom support.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 20 May 2020 10:56 IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom Launching in Europe on May 26: All Details

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme Europe

Realme X3 SuperZoom may be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom set for an European launch on May 26
  • A livestream will he hosted on the company’s social media channels
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom availability has not been revealed yet

Realme X3 SuperZoom will officially launch on May 26 in Europe, the company's European Twitter account announced. The phone will be showcased as a part of a digital event that will be livestreamed on Realme's social media channels as well as on the company website. An event poster used by the company to tease the upcoming phone hasn't revealed any details about the Realme X3 SuperZoom, but we already known that the focus will be on the cameras especially the 60x zoom support, as was previously teased by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth. Also, the phone's name is pretty big giveaway.

As per the Twitter post by Realme Europe, the Realme X3 SuperZoom will be launched for the region on May 26 at 10:30am CEST (2pm IST). The digital event will be hosted on the company's social media channels, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube as well as Realme.com. On an event page, Realme has revealed that it will be offering students 5 percent discount on new products, including the phone. The new products mention suggests that we might see more than just the Realme X3 SuperZoom as a part of the May 26 launch event.

Further, it is speculated that Realme X3 SuperZoom may show up in India as a part of the May 25 launch where the company is unveiling the Realme Watch and Realme TV.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications (expected)

Realme X3 SuperZoom leaks suggest that the would feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

For photos and videos, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is said to come with a quad rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixe primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.3 lens and 119-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens. What gives the phone its name is said to be an 8-megapixel camera with an f/3.4 lens that will support 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. On the front, the Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to have a dual selfie shooter, housed in a hole-punch. The primary sensor is expected to be a 32-megapixel camera and details of secondary sensor are unknown.

 

The phone may come with a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W Dart Flash Charge. The fingerprint scanner is expected to be on the side of the phone and the Realme X3 SuperZoom may not have a 3.5mm headphone jack or microSD card slot.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Realme X3 SuperZoom

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4200mAh
OS Android
Further reading: Realme, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 SuperZoom launch event, Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

Further reading: Realme, Realme X3 SuperZoom, Realme X3 SuperZoom launch event, Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook Shops Feature to Be Launched Across Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp

