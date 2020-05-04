Technology News
Realme X3 SuperZoom Tipped to Pack 4,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Realme X3 SuperZoom is tipped to be priced above Rs. 20,000 and come with an AMOLED screen display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 4 May 2020 11:04 IST
Realme X3 SuperZoom was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG

Highlights
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom nay be positioned in the mid-upper segment
  • The phone is expected to sport an AMOLED display screen
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom is tipped to support 30W fast charging

Realme X3 SuperZoom has been spotted on various certification sites recently, and now the phone's key specification details have leaked online. Battery capacity and fast charging capabilities of the phone have been tipped. It is reported to be positioned in the mid-upper smartphone segment, and may be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ processor. A host of other details have also been leaked. This comes after the Realme X3 SuperZoom was spotted on Bluetooth SIG site recently. It was listed on the site with support for Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore leaked that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will pack 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging. He added that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, with an AMOLED display screen. The tipster said that the phone is expected to be priced above Rs. 20,000. The Realme X3 SuperZoom should be an addition to the rumoured Realme X3 series, whose launch date is still unannounced.

The vanilla Realme X3 was spotted on TENAA recently, and it is tipped to come with a quad camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel second camera, and two 2-megapixel sensors. Up front, the phone has a dual camera setup with a 16-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. The TENAA listing hints at a 6.57-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with the selfie camera cut outs on the top left edge of the screen. It is listed to run on Android 10, powered by an octa-core processor, and coming in a Blue gradient finish. The Realme X3 phone is listed to pack a slightly smaller 4,100mAh battery.

Judging by the name, Realme X3 SuperZoom may pack a periscope lens at the back, but details regarding the camera on this variant is not known yet. As mentioned, Realme is yet to announce the launch date of the new Realme X3 series.

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X3

Realme X3

Display 6.57-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
