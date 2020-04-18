Technology News
loading

Realme X3 Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, 4,100mAh Battery Tipped

The TENAA listing suggests that the phone will feature a 6.57-inch hole-punch display.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 18 April 2020 18:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X3 Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, 4,100mAh Battery Tipped

Realme X3 is listed to come with 5G support

Highlights
  • Realme X3 has been spotted on multiple certification sites earlier
  • Realme X3 is listed to measure 163.8x75.8x8.9mm
  • The phone is tipped to support 30W fast charging

Realme X3 was reportedly listed on TENAA, hinting at key details of the phone. The phone has been spotted on multiple certification sites recently, and now the same Realme phone has cropped up on TENAA as well. This new listing tips that the Realme X3 will feature a 6.57-inch display and run on Android software. There is a separate Realme X3 SuperZoom model that was spotted on Geekbench recently, and the phone was tipped to pack up to 12GB RAM and be powered by an octa-core processor.

The supposed Realme X3 was briefly listed on TENAA with model number RMX2142. The listing (now removed) was spotted by MySmartPrice and the phone is tipped to feature a 6.57-inch hole-punch display. It is listed to pack a 4,100mAh battery and dimensions are said to be at 163.8x75.8x8.9mm. The upcoming Realme phone will support 5G as well. Apart from this, there is little else that this TENAA listing reveals.

The Realme X3 with model number RMX2412 was spotted earlier on Chinese certification website 3C, as well as on MIIT certification website. The 3C listing shows the charging specifications and it suggests that the phone will support 30W fast charging. As mentioned, there is also a Realme X3 SuperZoom variant that has been spotted on the Thailand NBTC certification site. The Geekbench listing hinted at Android 10 software, single-core score of 788 and a multi-core score of 2,624.

All of these recent leaks suggest that the launch of the Realme X3 may not be too far. Realme X3 will be the successor of the Realme X2 launched in September last year.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X3, Realme X3 Specifications, Realme, TENAA
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
COVID-19: Amazon Said to Deploy Thermal Cameras at Warehouses to Scan for Fevers Faster
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Realme X3 Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, 4,100mAh Battery Tipped
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Know WhatsApp Better Than You Know Yourself With These 25 Tricks
  2. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched
  3. PUBG Mobile Arctic Mode First Impressions
  4. 500,000 Hacked Zoom Accounts Being Sold on Dark Web: Report
  5. Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
  6. OnePlus 8 Series China Pricing Suggests What We Can Expect in India
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. iPhone SE (2020) With Apple A13 SoC, Touch ID Support Launched
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Price in India Could Be Different From the US
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Allow More Users in Group Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. US Judge Blocks Twitter's Bid to Reveal Government Surveillance Requests
  2. Airtel, Vodafone Idea, BSNL Extend Free Incoming Calls Benefit
  3. Netflix Adds $50 Million to Coronavirus Relief Fund for Production Workers
  4. Google to Waive Ad Serving Fees for News Publishers Amid Virus Crisis
  5. Realme X3 Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, 4,100mAh Battery Tipped
  6. COVID-19: Amazon Said to Deploy Thermal Cameras at Warehouses to Scan for Fevers Faster
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8 Now Receiving OxygenOS 10.5.4 Update With Google Live Captions, Camera Improvements: Report
  8. COVID-19 Lockdown: Flipkart Opens Mobiles Category for Orders, Delivery After April 20
  9. OnePlus 8 Pro Survives Fire and Bend Tests, Teardown Hints at Easy Repair
  10. Oppo A92s With 120Hz Display, Quad Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com