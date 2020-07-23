Technology News
Realme X3 to Go on Sale Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme Site: Price in India, Specifications

Realme X3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC and comes in two RAM options of 6GB and 8GB.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 23 July 2020 10:50 IST
Realme X3 comes in two colour options – Arctic White and Glacier Blue

Highlights
  • Realme X3 will be up for sale on Flipkart, Realme.com at 12pm (noon) toda
  • Realme X3 comes with a 4,200mAh non-removable battery
  • Realme X3 sports a quad camera setup on the back

Realme X3 is up for grabs as it goes on sale today, July 23, at 12pm (noon). Launched in India last month, the phone is the latest addition to the Chinese brand's mid-range X series. The Realme X3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. It features dual cameras in the front for selfies, and a quad camera setup on the back featuring a 64-megapixel primary shooter. It also comes packed with 4,200mAh non-removable battery.

Realme X3 price in India, sale offers

Realme X3 comes in two memory variants. Its 6GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 24,999. The 8GB + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 25,999. Customers can choose from two colour options – Arctic White and Glacier Blue. Realme X3 will go on sale from 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart and the online Realme Store. Customers with MobiKwik Wallet can avail up to 100 percent SuperCash (worth Rs. 500) on the Realme site.

Flipkart has a slew of offers available for customers as well. This includes a five percent discount for Axis Bank Buzz Credit card holders, a flat Rs. 75 off for RuPay debit card users and a five percent unlimited cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. Buyers can also opt for no-cost EMI options up to nine months.

Realme X3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X3 comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Ultra Smooth display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with Adreno 640 GPU.

In terms of cameras, the Realme X3 sports a dual camera setup on the front, with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture. On the back, the phone houses a quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel shooter with f/2.3 aperture, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.5 lens and a 2-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

In terms of onboard storage, Realme X3 offers only one option of 128GB. It packs a 4,200mAh battery that supports the brand's proprietary 30W Dart Flash Charge fast charging technology. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Realme Revealed its Next Smartphone Will Pack Quad Rear Cameras, 5G Support


