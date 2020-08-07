Technology News
Realme X3 Pro With Snapdragon 855+ SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench; 4,200mAh Battery Also Tipped

Realme phone, with model number RMX2083, was spotted on Geekbench with the possible inclusion of Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 7 August 2020 14:06 IST
Realme X3 Pro is tipped to launch at IFA 2020 in September

Highlights
  • Realme X3 Pro was spotted on TUV Rheinland with 65W fast charging
  • The device was earlier spotted on TENAA with a different model number
  • A new leak claims the Realme RMX2083 will come with a 4,200mAh battery

Realme X3 Pro, the upcoming phone from the Chinese brand, may have been spotted on a Geekbench listing. A Realme phone with model number RMX2083 was spotted on the benchmarking site. This device is speculated to be the Realme X3 Pro, as the listing suggests that it may be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. However, the Realme X3 Pro has been associated with different model numbers in the past, like the RMX2121 and the RMX2170. The Realme RMX2083 model could be a completely new device as well. An adjoining leak suggests that the phone may be powered by a 4,200mAh battery.

The Geekbench listing of the Realme RMX2083 model, spotted by tipster Abhishek Yadav, suggests that the smartphone may be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The motherboard is codenamed ‘msmnile,' that is largely associated with the Snapdragon 855 SoC range. It is listed to pack 8GB of RAM and run on the Android 10 software. To recall, the already launched Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom both are powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. This leads to speculations that this new Realme RMX2083 model number may belong to the Realme X3 Pro.

However, the Realme X3 Pro was recently spotted on TUV Rheinland with the model number RMX2170. This listing tipped that the device has a dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support. In another leak, tipster Mukul Sharma has tweeted that the RMX2083 model may have a single-cell 4,200mAh battery. The Realme X3 range usually features a dual-cell battery, and this leak suggests that the new RMX2083 model may not be the Realme X3 Pro after all. It could well be a completely new device that we may not know much about as of now.

Furthermore, a TENAA listing spotted in June with the model number RMX2121 has also been speculated to be the Realme X3 Pro. The device is seen to sport a hole-punch display and a quad camera setup in the TENAA images. This RMX2121 model is reported to have a 6.5-inch display.

These different model numbers cropping up on different sites is rather confusing, and we can't really narrow down on which device will end up being the Realme X3 Pro. Realme has teased of a big announcement at IFA 2020 that's taking place in Berlin from September 4. It could be possible that the bran unveils the Realme X3 Pro then, putting all rumours to rest.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

