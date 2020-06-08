Technology News
Realme X3 Pro With Dual-Cell Battery Allegedly Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site

Realme X3 series was also reportedly spotted on Google Play listing and Indian BIS certification site recently.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 8 June 2020 14:18 IST
Realme X3 Pro With Dual-Cell Battery Allegedly Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site

Realme recently launched the Realme X3 SuperZoom

  • Tipster speculates Realme X3 Pro may support 50/65W fast charging
  • Realme X2 Pro also comes with dual-cell battery
  • Realme is yet to announce Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro

Realme appears to be working on a new smartphone that is said to pack a dual-cell battery system. The development was reportedly spotted on the TUV Rheinland Japan certification site that highlights the phone with a 4,500mAh or 4,450mAh battery - made of 2,220mAh and 2,2250mAh cells. It is also speculated that the Realme phone on the certification site is likely Realme X3 Pro, considering the Realme X2 Pro also had a dual-cell battery system. Realme X3 Pro last week was reportedly spotted on Google Play Console and Indian BIS certification site and the Chinese tech company is yet to confirm its existence.

The recent development was shared by tipster Sudhanshu on Twitter. The tipster speculates that the rumoured Realme X3 Pro phone supports 50W/65W fast charging. The dual-cell battery system isn't new to Realme phones as the company ships the Realme X2 Pro with two 2,000mAh cells. The Realme X2 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery and supports 50W fast charging option.

Currently, it is unclear whether newly launched Realme X3 SuperZoom also has a dual-cell battery system and we have to wait for a teardown analysis of the smartphone for more details. TUV Rheinland Japan certification site does not hint at other specifications of the Realme phone, speculated to be Realme X3 Pro.

Meanwhile, a report recently claimed that the Realme X3 series (including the Realme X3 and Realme X3 Pro) was allegedly spotted on Google Play listing. The Realme phones were listed with the model numbers RMX2081L1, RMX2085L1, and RMX2086L1, as per the report. The same model numbers were also spotted on the Indian BIS certification page, the report adds.

All three Realme models are said to feature full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) displays with a pixel count of 480ppi. Similarly, the phones are tipped to pack Snapdragon 855 SoC. Another report last month had hinted that the Realme X3 SuperZoom will launch in India by mid-June. Considering that Realme X3 models are more frequently popping up on these certification websites, an imminent launch is indeed expected.

