Realme X3 Teased to Launch in India Soon

Realme X3 was recently spotted on India’s BIS site and on Google Play Console.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 16 June 2020 11:14 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme India

Realme X3 SuperZoom was unveiled in Europe last month

Highlights
  • Realme X3 first teaser has been released via a tweet
  • Realme X3 SuperZoom could launch alongside Realme X3
  • A Realme X3 Pro model was spotted recently on TUV site as well

Realme X3 is teased to launch in India soon. The Realme X3 has been leaked on several occasions in the past, however little about the phone is known right now. While the company had unveiled the Realme X3 SuperZoom in Europe last month, the vanilla Realme X3 is yet to go official, and judging by the first teaser from the company, the phone will be unveiled soon. The Realme X3 SuperZoom is expected to launch alongside, given that it was reported to make its way to India in mid-June. The company hasn't offered any clarity regarding the exact launch date of the Realme X3, or the variants launching alongside.

The Realme Mobiles account on Twitter teased the launch of Realme X3 soon. The exact launch date of the phone hasn't been announced, nor has the tech company revealed any specifications.

The Realme X3 was spotted on Google Play Console listing and BIS certification site recently. There is also a Realme X3 Pro model that was spotted on the TUV Rheinland site recently, and it is tipped to come with 50W/65W fast charging support and dual-cell battery. This model could also make a debut alongside the Realme X3 in India.

Furthermore, a report in the past suggests that Realme X3 SuperZoom will launch in India mid-June, lending weight to the possibility of launch alongside Realme X3.

Realme X3 SuperZoom specifications

For now, we only know the confirmed specifications of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. It runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that doesn't support expansion via microSD card.

The quad rear camera setup on the Realme X3 SuperZoom includes a 64-megapixel main camera, and an 8-megapixel sensor with a periscope lens that offers 5x optical zoom or 60x digital zoom and optical image stabilisation (OIS). There's also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera on board. For selfies and video calling, the dual front camera setup includes a 32-megapixel camera and an 8-megapixel camera. Additionally, the Realme X3 SuperZoom comes with a starry mode for astrophotography.

The Realme X3 SuperZoom packs 4,200mAh battery that supports 30W dart charge. For connectivity, the phone includes Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C for charging. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor is integrated on the power button.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X3

Display 6.57-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4100mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

