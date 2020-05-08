Technology News
Realme X3 With 60x SuperZoom Teased, May Launch in India Soon

Realme X3 will also include a “Starry Mode” to take photos of the cosmos.

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 8 May 2020 17:32 IST
Realme's Madhav Sheth teases the Realme X3 for India

Highlights
  • Realme X3 will be capable of 60x SuperZoom
  • It will also include Starry Mode for astrophotography
  • It is rumoured to be powered by Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Just as Xiaomi launched its brand new Mi 10 5G smartphone in India, Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease the Realme X3. The Realme X3 has leaked multiple times in the past suggesting key specifications. But this is the first time someone from Realme has acknowledged its existence while teasing its 60x Zoom capability along with Starry Mode. While there is no announcement or a launch date yet, it won't be surprising if the launch is nearby.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted out a photo clicked from the Realme X3 using 60x Zoom and Starry Mode. The executive further urged his followers to take up the challenge and click a better photo with their smartphones.

While the tweet does not mention any more specifications about the Realme X3, some of the previous leaks do hint that the device is rumoured to pack a total of six cameras. It is said to have a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. It is also tipped to sport a dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Realme X3, previously rumoured as Realme X3 SuperZoom, is said to carry a 4,200mAh battery and have support for 30W fast charging. It is also said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution. It is also tipped to run Android 10. This new smartphone is also rumoured to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and could have 12GB of RAM.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
