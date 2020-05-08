Just as Xiaomi launched its brand new Mi 10 5G smartphone in India, Realme India's CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to tease the Realme X3. The Realme X3 has leaked multiple times in the past suggesting key specifications. But this is the first time someone from Realme has acknowledged its existence while teasing its 60x Zoom capability along with Starry Mode. While there is no announcement or a launch date yet, it won't be surprising if the launch is nearby.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted out a photo clicked from the Realme X3 using 60x Zoom and Starry Mode. The executive further urged his followers to take up the challenge and click a better photo with their smartphones.

Announcing realme's next leap in camera technology with 60x Zoom & Starry Mode on #realmeX3. I urge you to take the #realmeSuperZoom challenge and try clicking a better pic than this with your smartphone.

RT and reply using #realmeX3. pic.twitter.com/9SidiG6QKg — Madhav @home (@MadhavSheth1) May 8, 2020

While the tweet does not mention any more specifications about the Realme X3, some of the previous leaks do hint that the device is rumoured to pack a total of six cameras. It is said to have a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. It is also tipped to sport a dual selfie camera setup consisting of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The Realme X3, previously rumoured as Realme X3 SuperZoom, is said to carry a 4,200mAh battery and have support for 30W fast charging. It is also said to feature a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution. It is also tipped to run Android 10. This new smartphone is also rumoured to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and could have 12GB of RAM.