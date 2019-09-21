Technology News
loading

Realme X2 Will Have a 4,000mAh Battery, Company Reveals Ahead of September 24 Launch

Realme X2 confirmed to sport 4,000mAh battery, while Realme is also reiterating the presence of the 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge tech teased earlier.

By | Updated: 21 September 2019 20:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Will Have a 4,000mAh Battery, Company Reveals Ahead of September 24 Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Highlights
  • Realme X2 was first teased earlier this week
  • The smartphone is the China variant of the Realme XT 730G
  • The Realme X2 has been revealed to feature 30W fast charging tech

Realme X2 will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer has revealed would be launched in China on September 24. It also shared a poster of X2's rear design on Chinese social network Weibo. The company had earlier in the week revealed that the Realme X2 would feature the 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge fast charging tech and a Snapdragon 730G SoC.

The latest Weibo post confirms a 4,000mAh battery on the Realme X2, and reiterates the presence of the 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge tech that was teased earlier this week alongside a 32-megapixel selfie camera and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC that's optimised for gaming.

The Realme X2 was previously revealed to feature a 64-megapixel camera in its quad rear camera setup - when its September 24 launch was announced earlier this week. The Realme X2 will be the Realme XT 730G in China, a phone that was partially unveiled earlier this month.

The Realme XT 730G reveal showed it would have a Super AMOLED display with an in-display fingerprint sensor, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, a 4,000mAh battery, 30W VOOC flash charge, a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup. Realme Chief Marketing Officer Xu Qi Chase had earlier posted an image on his Weibo account revealing that the phone will be available in at least two colour variants.

Thanks to a TENAA listing from earlier this month, the Realme X2 specifications are expected to include a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) display, Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 custom skin on top, 6GB and 8GB of RAM options, and a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

 

Realme X2

Realme X2

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2, Realme X2 Specifications, Realme XT 730G, Realme
Microsoft Offers Free Windows 7 Security Updates for 2020 US Elections
Realme X2 Will Have a 4,000mAh Battery, Company Reveals Ahead of September 24 Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  2. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  3. Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus TV to Offer Automatic Volume Change; Bottom Stand Design Revealed
  5. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  6. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  7. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  8. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Live via Airtel, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Prices to Be Cut During Flipkart Sale
  10. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Now Getting Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update
#Latest Stories
  1. YouTube CEO Apologises for Overhauling Verification Policy
  2. Realme X2 Will Have a 4,000mAh Battery, Company Reveals Ahead of September 24 Launch
  3. Microsoft Offers Free Windows 7 Security Updates for 2020 US Elections
  4. Google Chrome 77 Gets Better Customisation via Theming, Tab Grouping on Android
  5. PUBG Mobile Lite v0.14.1 Update Brings Golden Woods Map in India , More; Amazon Prime Benefits Now Include PUBG Mobile Game Add-Ons
  6. Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers, Specifications
  7. Facebook to Press on With Libra Launch Next Year: Exec
  8. Uber Awaits Renewal Decision on Vital London Licence, Just 5 Days Before Expiry
  9. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Start Receiving Android 10-Based OxygenOS 10.0 Update in India
  10. iPhone 11 Series Has a New Hardware, Software Management System to Reduce Performance Impacts as Battery Ages: Apple
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.