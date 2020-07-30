Realme X2 Latest Update Brings July 2020 Security Patch, Several Fixes

Realme X2 users in India are now receiving the July 2020 OTA update, and this update brings along the July security patch alongside system optimisations and fixes to issues related to Bluetooth, phone manager, and more. The Realme X2 latest OTA update version number is RMX1992EX_11.C.11 or RMX1992AEX_11.C.11 and it is rolling out in a phased manner in India to ensure the stability of the update. Realme notes that only a limited number of users will receive the update today, and a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs, the full rollout will be completed.

The company has taken to the forums to announce the rollout of the latest Realme X2 July OTA update. Realme X2 users have also shared screenshots of receiving the update on their devices. Based on these screenshots, the size of the update seems to be 283MB. Users are recommended to check for the update manually in Settings if they haven't already received a notification. Realme should also make a manual download link available on its dedicated software update page soon.

The changelog of the Realme X2 latest update suggests that it brings the July 2020 Android security patch. The update adds a smooth scrolling feature in Realme Lab, and it brings an optimised flight mode that doesn't affect Bluetooth status after it's turned on. The update fixes the overlapped text display issue in Phone Manager, it fixes the abnormal prompt display issue when exiting from the Bluetooth device detection interface, also the display the issue in status bar, and the probabilistic reset button failure issue when editing.

There are a lot of fixes rolled out for the Game Space feature as well. This includes the status bar display issue in network acceleration interface under dark mode, the probabilistic crash issue when the user clicks ‘Agree' for storage permission pop-up, and the abnormal display issue when the user opens Game Space from home screen.

