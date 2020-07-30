Technology News
Realme X2 Latest Update Brings July 2020 Security Patch, Several Fixes

The Realme X2 latest OTA update version number is RMX1992EX_11.C.11 or RMX1992AEX_11.C.11.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 July 2020
Realme X2 update fixes the overlapped text display issue in Phone Manager

Highlights
  • Realme X2 update fixes several issues with Game Space feature
  • The reported size of the Realme X2 update seems to be 283MB
  • Realme X2 users must check for the update manually in Settings

Realme X2 users in India are now receiving the July 2020 OTA update, and this update brings along the July security patch alongside system optimisations and fixes to issues related to Bluetooth, phone manager, and more. The Realme X2 latest OTA update version number is RMX1992EX_11.C.11 or RMX1992AEX_11.C.11 and it is rolling out in a phased manner in India to ensure the stability of the update. Realme notes that only a limited number of users will receive the update today, and a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs, the full rollout will be completed.

The company has taken to the forums to announce the rollout of the latest Realme X2 July OTA update. Realme X2 users have also shared screenshots of receiving the update on their devices. Based on these screenshots, the size of the update seems to be 283MB. Users are recommended to check for the update manually in Settings if they haven't already received a notification. Realme should also make a manual download link available on its dedicated software update page soon.

The changelog of the Realme X2 latest update suggests that it brings the July 2020 Android security patch. The update adds a smooth scrolling feature in Realme Lab, and it brings an optimised flight mode that doesn't affect Bluetooth status after it's turned on. The update fixes the overlapped text display issue in Phone Manager, it fixes the abnormal prompt display issue when exiting from the Bluetooth device detection interface, also the display the issue in status bar, and the probabilistic reset button failure issue when editing.

There are a lot of fixes rolled out for the Game Space feature as well. This includes the status bar display issue in network acceleration interface under dark mode, the probabilistic crash issue when the user clicks ‘Agree' for storage permission pop-up, and the abnormal display issue when the user opens Game Space from home screen.

Is Realme TV the best TV under Rs. 15,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X2

Realme X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2, Realme X2 Update, Realme, July 2020 Patch
Tasneem Akolawala
