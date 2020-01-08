Technology News
Realme X2 Applications for Beta Testing Android 10-Based Realme UI Begin January 20: All Details

Application form link will be provided by Realme on January 20, and registrations will be accepted till January 27 only. Beta testing will begin in the first week of February.

Updated: 8 January 2020 16:53 IST
Only Realme X2 users are invited to test Realme UI

Highlights
  • Applications will be accepted from January 20 to January 27
  • Eligible final beta testers will be announced on February 1
  • Realme UI was unveiled in China alongside the Realme X50 5G

Just a day ago, Realme unveiled the Android 10-based Realme UI in China, alongside the Realme X50 5G and Realme X50 5G Master Edition phones. Now, the company is inviting beta testers to try out the new software in India as well. Realme is inviting Realme X2 users in India for beta testing of Realme UI software, and notes that the application for beta testing will begin on January 20. Only users who are proficient in bug hunting, and can make do with a volatile software experience are recommended to apply.

The company took to the forums to announce the commencement of Android 10-based Realme UI beta testing for Realme X2, confirming that the application starts from January 20. “If you have a keen eye for bug hunting and can give meaningful feedback to improve the overall user experience, then here is a great opportunity. At present, we are recruiting beta testers who own a Realme X2. Please come back to this thread on January 20 to submit your application. We will update this thread with the application form link,” the company notes on its blog post.

There are a few requirements that users have to meet, to be eligible to become a Realme UI beta tester. In this case, owning a Realme X2 is mandatory, and the user also has to be at least 18 years old. The tester must be an Indian resident, and should prove that he has experience in OS beta testing before. These users will also have to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), and infringement of any rules will trigger legal action. The user should also be willing to provide Aadhaar card or any other form of identification proof.

Application form link will be provided by Realme on January 20, and registrations will be accepted till January 27 only. Realme will decide on who is eligible for Realme UI testing and inform those users via email. The final beta testers list will announced on February 1, and the beta testing will begin in the first week of February itself.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Realme X2, Realme X2 Update, Android 10, Realme UI, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
