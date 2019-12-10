Realme X2 Star Wars Edition is coming to India. A dedicated page for the smartphone has been spotted on Flipkart, teasing at the arrival of the phone. The page suggests that the Realme X2 Star Wars Edition will launch on December 17 in the country. It will launch on the same day as the Realme Buds Air and the Realme XT 730G phone. The Realme XT 730G is nothing but the rebranded version of the Realme X2 launched in China in September. It is unclear if Realme plan to use the Realme X2 branding for the Realme XT 730G.

Now, Flipkart is teasing the arrival of a new Realme X2 variant. The dedicated page suggests a Star Wars theme, and confirms that this variant will also be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC - just like the vanilla variant launched in China in September. Flipkart claims that features of the phone will be revealed tomorrow. The Realme X2 Star Wars Edition is confirmed to launch on December 17 at 12.30pm IST. This means that the new variant will launch alongside the Realme Buds Air and the Realme XT 730G, teased just a day ago.

The Realme X2 Star Wars Edition should see tweaks in design, and possibly amped up RAM and storage configurations. However, its specifications should be similar to the vanilla Realme X2 China variant. However, we can't be completely sure, as the company is known to tweak specifications and features in rebranded versions as well. We can expect the company to tease more details in the run up to the launch.

Realme X2 specifications, features

If the Realme X2 Star Wars Edition does have the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant, then it will sport dual-SIM (Nano) slots, and run on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Realme X2 sports the quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor with a six-piece f/1.8 lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle (119-degree) f/2.25 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots. To support selfies, the Realme X2 has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. Both rear and front sensors also have EIS (electronic image stabilisation) support for videos.

The Realme X2 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage options both of which are expandable via a dedicated microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. Besides, the Realme X2 measures 158.7x75.2x8.6mm and weighs 182 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.