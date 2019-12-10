Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Launching Alongside Realme Buds Air and Realme XT 730G on December 17, Flipkart Teases

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Launching Alongside Realme Buds Air and Realme XT 730G on December 17, Flipkart Teases

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition is likely to feature the same specifications as Realme X2 that is the China variant of Realme XT 730G.

By | Updated: 10 December 2019 10:57 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Launching Alongside Realme Buds Air and Realme XT 730G on December 17, Flipkart Teases

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition will launch in India next week

Highlights
  • Realme X2 is teased to launch in a Star Wars Edition on Flipkart
  • The variant will launch at 12.30pm IST on December 17
  • It will also launch Realme XT 730G – rebranded version of Realme X2

Realme X2 Star Wars Edition is coming to India. A dedicated page for the smartphone has been spotted on Flipkart, teasing at the arrival of the phone. The page suggests that the Realme X2 Star Wars Edition will launch on December 17 in the country. It will launch on the same day as the Realme Buds Air and the Realme XT 730G phone. The Realme XT 730G is nothing but the rebranded version of the Realme X2 launched in China in September. It is unclear if Realme plan to use the Realme X2 branding for the Realme XT 730G.

Now, Flipkart is teasing the arrival of a new Realme X2 variant. The dedicated page suggests a Star Wars theme, and confirms that this variant will also be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC - just like the vanilla variant launched in China in September. Flipkart claims that features of the phone will be revealed tomorrow. The Realme X2 Star Wars Edition is confirmed to launch on December 17 at 12.30pm IST. This means that the new variant will launch alongside the Realme Buds Air and the Realme XT 730G, teased just a day ago.

The Realme X2 Star Wars Edition should see tweaks in design, and possibly amped up RAM and storage configurations. However, its specifications should be similar to the vanilla Realme X2 China variant. However, we can't be completely sure, as the company is known to tweak specifications and features in rebranded versions as well. We can expect the company to tease more details in the run up to the launch.

Realme X2 specifications, features

If the Realme X2 Star Wars Edition does have the same specifications as the Realme X2 China variant, then it will sport dual-SIM (Nano) slots, and run on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top. The phone will feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone will come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Realme X2 sports the quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor with a six-piece f/1.8 lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle (119-degree) f/2.25 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots. To support selfies, the Realme X2 has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. Both rear and front sensors also have EIS (electronic image stabilisation) support for videos.

The Realme X2 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage options both of which are expandable via a dedicated microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. Besides, the Realme X2 measures 158.7x75.2x8.6mm and weighs 182 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2 Star Wars Edition, Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Launch, Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Price, Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Specifications, Realme XT 730G, Realme X2, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Realme Buds Air Price in India May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing Ahead of Launch
Government Likely to Bring New E-Commerce Policy in 2020
Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Launching Alongside Realme Buds Air and Realme XT 730G on December 17, Flipkart Teases
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Tipped to Pack Custom 108-Megapixel Image Sensor
  3. Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Is Launching on December 17, Flipkart Teases
  4. Vivo V17 Debuts in India With Hole-Punch Display, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite, A51, A71 Alleged Prices Leaked Online
  7. WhatsApp Finally Gets Call Waiting Feature on Android
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Creates Chip to Control Quantum Computers
  2. Pixel Phones Receiving First ‘Feature Drop’ Update With Improved Call Screening, Post-Snap Portrait Blur, and More
  3. Realme 5s Now on Sale in India via Flipkart, Realme.com: Check Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  4. Golden Globes 2020 Nominations: Netflix Leads With 34, Apple TV+ Gets Its First Amidst Snubs
  5. Government Likely to Bring New E-Commerce Policy in 2020
  6. Realme X2 Star Wars Edition Launching Alongside Realme Buds Air and Realme XT 730G on December 17, Flipkart Teases
  7. Realme Buds Air Price in India May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing Ahead of Launch
  8. Louis Vuitton's League of Legends Collection Announced, Includes 47 Products
  9. Nokia Stops Legal Action Against Daimler With Mediation Offer in Patent Row
  10. Vivo V17 With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.