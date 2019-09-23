Technology News
loading

Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch

Realme X2 will come with a Super AMOLED display, offering a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio.

By | Updated: 23 September 2019 13:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Xu Qi Chase

Realme X2 teasers have been published by Realme CMO

Highlights
  • Realme CMO has revealed Realme X2 specifications
  • The phone will with a quad rear camera setup
  • Realme will offer a sandwich-glass design with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Realme X2 specifications have been pretty much revealed by the company Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Xu Qi Chase just a day ahead of the formal launch that is scheduled for September 24. The executive has underlined that the new Realme phone will debut with an LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. He has also reiterated the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC on the Realme X2 as well as 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support. The Realme X2 is expected to come as the Realme XT 730G in India.

Realme X2 specifications

As per the Weibo post by Qi carrying multiple teasers, the Realme X2 will debut with a Super AMOLED display that has a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also teased to include NFC support and has a glass design sporting Gorilla Glass 5 at both front and back sides. Further, there is a Dolby surround sound experience.

Qi has also mentioned that the Realme X2 would come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with at least 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. He has also reiterated that the handset has a quad rear camera setup with the 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which all were teased by the official Realme account on Weibo last week.

Additionally, the executive has underlined that the Realme X2 would come two distinct colour options and include a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support.

The Realme X2 launch will be held in China at 10am CST Asia (7:30am IST) on Tuesday. The phone is expected to arrive in India as the Realme XT 730G, which was announced at the Realme XT launch earlier this month. The Realme XT 730G is scheduled to debut in the Indian market sometime in December.

Realme X2

Realme X2

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2 specifications, Realme X2, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
SoftBank Seeks to Oust Adam Neumann as WeWork CEO: Report
Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Offers 2GB Daily Data, Rs. 4 Lakh Life Insurance Cover, More
Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F11 6GB RAM Variant, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Slashed
  2. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Restaurants Losing Customers Post-Zomato Gold Logout, Report Claims
  4. Oppo A5 2020 Goes on Sale in India: What You Need to Know
  5. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
  6. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  7. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM, 256GB Storage Listed on TENAA
  8. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  9. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition to Get MIUI 11 Update Soon, Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro to Follow
  2. Oppo Reno Ace Teaser Confirms Snapdragon 855+ Soc, Rear Quad-Camera Setup
  3. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, Realme 2 Pro, and Others to Get Discounts, Offers
  4. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Airtel Rs. 599 Prepaid Recharge Offers 2GB Daily Data, Rs. 4 Lakh Life Insurance Cover, More
  6. Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
  7. SoftBank Seeks to Oust Adam Neumann as WeWork CEO: Report
  8. Redmi Note 8 Variant With 8GB of RAM, 256GB Internal Storage Spotted on TENAA
  9. Lenovo K10 Plus With Snapdragon 632 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Oppo K5 Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Main Camera, Snapdragon 730G SoC, 30W Fast Charge Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.