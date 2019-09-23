Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch

Realme X2 specifications have been pretty much revealed by the company Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Xu Qi Chase just a day ahead of the formal launch that is scheduled for September 24. The executive has underlined that the new Realme phone will debut with an LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.1 storage. He has also reiterated the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC on the Realme X2 as well as 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support. The Realme X2 is expected to come as the Realme XT 730G in India.

Realme X2 specifications

As per the Weibo post by Qi carrying multiple teasers, the Realme X2 will debut with a Super AMOLED display that has a 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also teased to include NFC support and has a glass design sporting Gorilla Glass 5 at both front and back sides. Further, there is a Dolby surround sound experience.

Qi has also mentioned that the Realme X2 would come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with at least 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. He has also reiterated that the handset has a quad rear camera setup with the 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which all were teased by the official Realme account on Weibo last week.

Additionally, the executive has underlined that the Realme X2 would come two distinct colour options and include a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support.

The Realme X2 launch will be held in China at 10am CST Asia (7:30am IST) on Tuesday. The phone is expected to arrive in India as the Realme XT 730G, which was announced at the Realme XT launch earlier this month. The Realme XT 730G is scheduled to debut in the Indian market sometime in December.