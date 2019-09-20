Technology News
loading

Realme X2 to Debut With Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech Confirmed Too

Realme X2 is launching in China on September 24.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 to Debut With Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech Confirmed Too

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme X2 will come in two different colour options

Highlights
  • Realme X2 appears to come in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colours
  • The phone will sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera
  • Oppo earlier this week unveiled 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge

Realme X2 will debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, the Chinese company has announced through a post on Weibo. The presence of the Snapdragon 730G endorses the earlier speculation that the Realme X2 would debut in India as the Realme XT 730G. Realme has separately also showcased two different colour variants of the Realme X2. Additionally, the smartphone is confirmed to sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera alongside its 64-megapixel primary rear camera. Finally, the company also revealed it would offer 30W VOOC 4.0 fast charging tech.

To confirm the SoC of the Realme X2, Realme through its Weibo account posted a teaser image that highlights the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G. The new chipset is based on 8nm architecture and is designed to support newer gaming experiences.

Alongside launching the Realme XT in India earlier this month, Realme announced the Realme XT 730G that is debuting in the country in December. The fresh Weibo post by the company has strengthened the speculation that the Realme X2, which is launching in China on September 24, will come to India as the Realme XT 730G.

realme x2 snapdragon 730g teaser weibo Realme X2

Realme X2 teaser confirms the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC
Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

 

In addition to the Weibo post, Realme India CMO Francis Wang through a tweet has highlighted that the Realme X2 won't be an all-new smartphone model in the Realme X series and will come as a new variant of the Realme XT that would be the Realme XT 730G.

Wang particularly emphasised on the Realme XT 730G while responding to a query regarding the absence of the Snapdragon 730G SoC from the original Realme XT that instead comes with a Snapdragon 712 SoC.

Separately, Realme through another Weibo post revealed the design and colour variants of the Realme X2. The phone appears to have both Pearl White and Pearl Blue colour options, which both were featured on the Realme XT recently.

Through a separate post on Weibo, Realme confirmed that the Realme X2 will come with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that Oppo unveiled just earlier this week. The new technology is touted to enable a 4,000mAh battery to receive 67 percent of charge in 30 minutes and reach 100 percent in 73 minutes. This makes it 12 percent faster than the previous VOOC Flash Charge technology.

realme x2 vooc 4 0 weibo Realme X2

Realme X2 will come with VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge tech
Photo Credit: Weibo

 

One of the key selling points of the Realme X2 is likely to be its quad rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Further, Realme has also noted that the smartphone will sport a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

We need to wait for some days to see the formal specifications of the Realme X2. However, considering the number of teasers and details being posted by the company, it is safe to expect some more information surfacing on the Web ahead of its formal launch in China.

Realme X2

Realme X2

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2, Realme XT 730G, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
OnePlus 7T to Come With Warp Charge 30T With 23 Percent Faster Charging Speeds, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
Google Search to Add Support for 3 New Indian Languages by End of This Year, Updated Mobile Search UI Also Coming
Realme X2 to Debut With Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech Confirmed Too
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro Leaked Render Showcases Pop-Up Selfie Camera, ToF Sensor
  3. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  4. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  5. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  6. Huawei Mate 30 Series Launched Without Google Apps as US Sanctions Bite
  7. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders Are Now Live via Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm Mall
  8. 30 Hidden Features of iOS 13 That You Should Definitely Check Out
  9. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  10. Vivo V17 Pro Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch, Key Specs Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Search to Add Support for 3 New Indian Languages by End of This Year, Updated Mobile Search UI Also Coming
  2. Realme X2 to Debut With Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech Confirmed Too
  3. OnePlus 7T to Come With Warp Charge 30T With 23 Percent Faster Charging Speeds, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  4. Bill Gates Docu-Series, Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates, Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  5. Lenovo K10 Plus With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,050mAh Battery to Launch in India on September 22, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
  6. Redmi 8A Display Teased on Flipkart, Mi.com Gets Event Page Ahead of September 25 Launch
  7. Facebook Employee Dies After Jumping From Headquarters Building in 'Apparent Suicide'
  8. Huawei Watch GT 2 With 14-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Tracking Launched: Price Specifications
  9. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Price, Specifications
  10. Government Tells Tech Firms to Protect User Privacy, Prevent Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.