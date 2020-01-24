Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X2 to Get Wi Fi Calling Support This Month, Rollout Timeline Announced for All Phones

Realme X2 to Get Wi-Fi Calling Support This Month, Rollout Timeline Announced for All Phones

Old phones like the Realme U1, Realme C1 and Realme 1 are also slated to receive the update by March this year.

By | Updated: 24 January 2020 12:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 to Get Wi-Fi Calling Support This Month, Rollout Timeline Announced for All Phones

Realme X2 Pro to receive the Wi-Fi calling feature first

Highlights
  • All Realme phones to get Wi-Fi calling compatibility
  • CEO Madhav Sheth says the rollout should complete by this quarter
  • Airtel and Jio are the first telcos to offer this service

Realme's latest AskMadhav episode reveals the rollout timeline for the anticipated Wi-Fi calling feature on its phones. CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro will be the first phone to receive the VoWiFi feature, and the rollout is confirmed to begin as soon as this month. The video also announces the feature rollout timeline for all the other phones in Realme's product portfolio. Old phones like the Realme U1 and Realme 1 are also slated to receive the update before the end of this quarter.

Asked when the VoWiFi feature will be rolled out, Sheth confirmed that it will begin this month itself. The Realme X2 Pro will be the first to receive the update in January, followed by the Realme X2, Realme XT, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5s, and Realme 5i in February. The rest of the company's phones i.e., the Realme 3, Realme 3i, Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme 1, Realme C2, Realme 2, and Realme C1 will receive the update by March.

As the name suggests VoWFii or Voice over Wi-Fi lets customers make a regular call over Wi-Fi networks. This feature doesn't require any separate app and can be used on compatible phones, given that your telecom operator provides the service. Airtel was the first to introduce this feature last month, and it was first only made available in Delhi NCR. It later brought the feature to cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu as well, and is now available pan-India basis. Jio, earlier this month, also launched the VoWiFi calling service nationwide. The Mumbai-based telco claims that the Jio Wi-Fi calling service is supported by over 150 handset models.

Realme also announced that its first fitness band will be launched next month, and that the Realme 5i will receive the Android 10 update in May.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme X2

Realme X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme XT

Realme XT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build
  • Good set of cameras
  • Strong overall performance
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Camera app lacks some basic features
Read detailed Realme XT review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4045mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme 5

Realme 5

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Useful additional cameras
  • Efficient processor
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Weak low-light camera performance
  • Slightly heavy
Read detailed Realme 5 review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme 5s

Realme 5s

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, striking looks
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras perform well in daylight
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Cameras struggle in low light
  • A little heavy and bulky
Read detailed Realme 5s review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Realme 5i

Realme 5i

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Very good battery life
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • No fast charging
  • Below average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Realme 5i review
Display 6.52-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 9
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme U1, Realme X1 Pro, WiFi Calling, Realme X2, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5, Realme 5s, Realme 5i, Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro, Realme 2, Realme C2
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee

Related Stories

Realme X2 to Get Wi-Fi Calling Support This Month, Rollout Timeline Announced for All Phones
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadgets Days Sale Is Ongoing:: Here's All You Need to Know
  2. Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Gets a Discount of Rs. 100
  3. Kabir Khan’s Miniseries, The Forgotten Army, Is Ruined by Being Bollywood
  4. WhatsApp Dark Mode Is Finally Here: Learn How to Enable It
  5. Huawei Band 4 With Colour Display, Heart Rate Monitor Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra Renders, Prices Leaked
  7. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Debuts in India: All Details
  8. Redmi Note 8, Redmi 7, More: Which Are the Best Phones Under Rs. 10000?
  9. Vivo's iQoo Brand to Enter India With a 5G Flagship Smartphone
  10. PhonePe ATM Feature Launched, Lets You 'Withdraw Cash'
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 to Get Wi-Fi Calling Support This Month, Rollout Timeline Announced for All Phones
  2. Personal Data Protection Bill 2019 Referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee
  3. India vs New Zealand First T20I Match: How to Watch Live, Follow Scores Online
  4. Make in India: Mobile and Component Manufacturing Said to Get Special Push in Budget
  5. Xerox Nominates New HP Board After Buyout Rebuffs
  6. Intel Signals 2020 Will Be a Turnaround Year for Chip Industry Leader
  7. Zebronics ZEB-Juke Bar 9000 Pro Soundbar Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 29,999
  8. Sony to Launch PlayStation Now Service in India This Year: Report
  9. Tata Sky HD Set-Top Box Price Discounted By Rs. 100, Now Priced at Rs. 1,399
  10. Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Put on Hold: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.