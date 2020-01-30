Realme X2 Pro has started receiving a new software update that brings Wi-Fi calling support. Last week, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth promised the arrival of the VoWiFi feature on the Realme X2 Pro to enable Wi-Fi calling support. The new update for the Realme X2 Pro also includes the January 2020 Android security patch to fix various known security issues. The Realme phone notably received the December 2019 security patch as well as a Dark Mode toggle through a software update earlier this month.

As per the changelog provided in a community forum post by Realme, the latest update for the Realme X2 Pro brings firmware version RMX1931EX_11.A.09. One of the major changes that the new software brings is the addition of VoWiFi feature that enables Wi-Fi calling on both Airtel and Jio networks. The duo recently enabled Wi-Fi calling on their networks for hundreds of smartphone models. Moreover, the feature was promised by Realme India CEO.

In addition to Wi-Fi calling support, the fresh update includes the January Android security patch. The update also fixes "partial known" issues and improves system stability. Furthermore, it fixes an issue that could impact video uploads on Instagram.

"In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days," the company noted in the forum post.

The Realme X2 Pro users can look for the latest update by going to the Settings menu. Moreover, Realme has provided a manual download link for enthusiasts who don't want to wait for the over-the-air (OTA) rollout.

