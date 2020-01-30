Technology News
Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Update With Wi-Fi Calling Support, January 2020 Security Patch

Realme X2 Pro update brings firmware version RMX1931EX_11.A.09, and includes bug fixes as well.

Updated: 30 January 2020 10:32 IST
Realme X2 Pro was recently promised to receive Wi-Fi calling support

  • Realme X2 Pro is getting the new update through a staged rollout
  • The update fixes “partial known” issues
  • Realme X2 Pro users can look for the latest update from Settings menu

Realme X2 Pro has started receiving a new software update that brings Wi-Fi calling support. Last week, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth promised the arrival of the VoWiFi feature on the Realme X2 Pro to enable Wi-Fi calling support. The new update for the Realme X2 Pro also includes the January 2020 Android security patch to fix various known security issues. The Realme phone notably received the December 2019 security patch as well as a Dark Mode toggle through a software update earlier this month.

As per the changelog provided in a community forum post by Realme, the latest update for the Realme X2 Pro brings firmware version RMX1931EX_11.A.09. One of the major changes that the new software brings is the addition of VoWiFi feature that enables Wi-Fi calling on both Airtel and Jio networks. The duo recently enabled Wi-Fi calling on their networks for hundreds of smartphone models. Moreover, the feature was promised by Realme India CEO.

In addition to Wi-Fi calling support, the fresh update includes the January Android security patch. The update also fixes "partial known" issues and improves system stability. Furthermore, it fixes an issue that could impact video uploads on Instagram.

"In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days," the company noted in the forum post.

The Realme X2 Pro users can look for the latest update by going to the Settings menu. Moreover, Realme has provided a manual download link for enthusiasts who don't want to wait for the over-the-air (OTA) rollout.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
