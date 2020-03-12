Realme X2 Pro Gets Realme UI Open Beta Programme: All You Need to Know

Realme has started its Realme UI Open Beta programme in India, starting with the Realme X2 Pro in India initially. This comes soon after the company rolled out the Realme UI update on the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro under its early access program. The announcement about the Realme UI Open Beta programme going live was made in a blog post on the Realme Community forums. "Hey Realme fans, Realme UI has grown rapidly since its development. Our developing team has invested a lot of efforts. And now it's time to share it with you," the blog post said.

Users part of the Open Beta program get to experience new Realme UI features or updates earlier than anyone. It also allows the company to collect feedback and suggestions about its upcoming features.

The Realme blog post explains the process of the signing up to the Realme UI Open Beta programme. Realme said that the motive behind the Realme UI Open Beta programme is to let Realme fans experience new Realme UI features in advance, and help the company get valuable suggestions and feedback from early users of new Realme features.

Further, Realme also gave guidelines on how to sign up to the Realme UI Open Beta programme, along with the risks involved. The company said that some third-party applications may be unstable or incompatible, which might expose a user's device to uncertain risks. It also said that the Realme UI Open Beta might also be suspended for a period of time, owing to user experience and compatibility issues, if any emerge.

Things to keep in mind before signing up for the Realme UI Open Beta:

The Realmu UI Open beta has only been made live for the Realme X2 Pro units running the RMX1931EX_11_A.10 build. Users will not be able to upgrade to either the Open Beta or a normal software update if they install the Realme UI Open beta without having the latest software build.

The Realme UI Open beta requires at least 5GB of free space on the device.

All applications to be updated to the latest version from the play store.

The smartphone must not be rooted.

The APK provided by Realme will not work on any other device other than the Realme X2 Pro.

Common issues with the Realme UI Open Beta:

A longer time to boot for the first time. This will happen if there are too many third-party applications on your phone.

After upgrade, the system performs a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimisation and security scanning. Hence, the phone's CPU and memory will work extra, leading to slight lag and extra power consumption.

Realme has also pointed out an abnormal calculation of the Realme X2 Pro system launcher in Power Usage. Realme says that the battery actually consumed by system launcher is lower than what it shows in Power Usage. The company says that this issue will be fixed in the official version of the Open beta.

How to join the Realme UI Open Beta:

Download the zip file given on the Realme Community blog. It consists of two APK files.

Install both APK files.

Go to Settings > Software Update > Click the top right button > Trial Version > realme UI Open Beta for realme X2 Pro.

Realme has also pointed out that the Open Beta will not be made available in a rollout method. The company also said that a person can opt out of the Open Beta programme anytime they wish through the application APK. However, they won't be able to opt out after downloading the over-the-air version of the open beta.