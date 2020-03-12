Realme X2 Pro Gets Realme UI Open Beta Programme: All You Need to Know

Realme has started its Realme UI Open Beta programme in India, starting with the Realme X2 Pro in India initially. This comes soon after the company rolled out the Realme UI update on the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro under its early access program. The announcement about the Realme UI Open Beta programme going live was made in a blog post on the Realme Community forums. "Hey Realme fans, Realme UI has grown rapidly since its development. Our developing team has invested a lot of efforts. And now it's time to share it with you," the blog post said.
Users part of the Open Beta program get to experience new Realme UI features or updates earlier than anyone. It also allows the company to collect feedback and suggestions about its upcoming features.
The Realme blog post explains the process of the signing up to the Realme UI Open Beta programme. Realme said that the motive behind the Realme UI Open Beta programme is to let Realme fans experience new Realme UI features in advance, and help the company get valuable suggestions and feedback from early users of new Realme features.
Further, Realme also gave guidelines on how to sign up to the Realme UI Open Beta programme, along with the risks involved. The company said that some third-party applications may be unstable or incompatible, which might expose a user's device to uncertain risks. It also said that the Realme UI Open Beta might also be suspended for a period of time, owing to user experience and compatibility issues, if any emerge.
Realme has also pointed out that the Open Beta will not be made available in a rollout method. The company also said that a person can opt out of the Open Beta programme anytime they wish through the application APK. However, they won't be able to opt out after downloading the over-the-air version of the open beta.
