Technology News
loading

Realme X2 Pro Teased to Debut With Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio

Realme X2 Pro is touted to deliver certified Hi-Res sound quality.

By | Updated: 5 October 2019 19:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Pro Teased to Debut With Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio

Realme X2 Pro is expected to debut in Asia and Europe

Highlights
  • Realme Europe Twitter account has revealed dual speakers on Realme X2 Pro
  • Its key specifications were teased earlier
  • The phone would compete against Redmi K20 Pro

Realme X2 Pro, the flagship Realme phone, is set to debut with dual stereo speakers, the Chinese company has revealed through a tweet posted by its European account. The new development follows the previous teasers of the Realme X2 Pro that highlighted its 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge fast charging support. The new Realme smartphone is expected to take on the Redmi K20 Pro with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The handset is also expected to come with other premium specifications, including a Fluid Display.

As per the tweet posted by the Realme Europe account, the Realme X2 Pro will sport dual stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. The handset is also touted to deliver certified Hi-Res sound quality.

 

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Earlier this week, Realme teased the key specifications of the Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone is confirmed to come with the Fluid Display panel that has 90Hz refresh rate. It is also teased to include the top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

The series of teasers posted on the Realme European site earlier this week also highlighted that the Realme X2 Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup and include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also claimed to support 20x hybrid zoom.

A recent tweet posted by the Realme Europe account confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro will support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology that we saw on the Oppo R17 Pro. The fast charging technology is claimed to charge an empty 3,700mAh battery in just 35 minutes.

The Realme X2 Pro is expected to debut in Europe as well as in some parts of Asia. However, the company hasn't revealed any concrete plans around its formal launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2 Pro specifications, Realme X2 Pro, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Google May Acquire Firework to Rival ByteDance's TikTok: Report
Realme X2 Pro Teased to Debut With Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Teasers Posted by OnePlus, Amazon
  3. Amazon and Flipkart Festive Sales: Best Offers Available on the Last Day
  4. Call of Duty: Mobile First Impressions - Better Than PUBG Mobile?
  5. OnePlus 8 Leak-Based Renders Tip a Fresh Design With a Hole-Punch Display
  6. Realme X2 Pro Now Teased to Support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge
  7. Redmi 8 to Launch in India on October 9, Spotted on Google Play Console
  8. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile Crosses 35 Million Downloads in 3 Days of Its Debut
  10. Redmi 8 Hardware Details Teased Ahead of October 9 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Teased to Debut With Dual Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos Audio
  2. Google May Acquire Firework to Rival ByteDance's TikTok: Report
  3. Facebook Could Become Platform of 'Child Pornographers', FBI Director Warns
  4. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Teasers Begin, Amazon India Unveils OnePlus 7T Series October 10 Event Page
  5. Xiaomi Says It Sold 5.3 Million Devices During Sale Period, 3.8 Million of Which Were Smartphones
  6. Redmi 8 Primary Camera, Waterdrop-Style Display Notch Teased Ahead of October 9 Launch
  7. iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus Get Free Repair Programme for 'No Power' Issues
  8. Call of Duty: Mobile Crosses 35 Million Downloads, Controller Support Removal Causes Outrage
  9. Samsung's New Galaxy A Series Accounted for 56 Percent of Its Smartphone Sales in Q2: Counterpoint
  10. PayPal Abandons Facebook-Backed Libra Cryptocurrency Group
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.