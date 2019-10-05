Realme X2 Pro, the flagship Realme phone, is set to debut with dual stereo speakers, the Chinese company has revealed through a tweet posted by its European account. The new development follows the previous teasers of the Realme X2 Pro that highlighted its 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge fast charging support. The new Realme smartphone is expected to take on the Redmi K20 Pro with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The handset is also expected to come with other premium specifications, including a Fluid Display.

As per the tweet posted by the Realme Europe account, the Realme X2 Pro will sport dual stereo speakers along with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. The handset is also touted to deliver certified Hi-Res sound quality.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Earlier this week, Realme teased the key specifications of the Realme X2 Pro. The smartphone is confirmed to come with the Fluid Display panel that has 90Hz refresh rate. It is also teased to include the top-notch Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

The series of teasers posted on the Realme European site earlier this week also highlighted that the Realme X2 Pro will come with a quad rear camera setup and include a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is also claimed to support 20x hybrid zoom.

A recent tweet posted by the Realme Europe account confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro will support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology that we saw on the Oppo R17 Pro. The fast charging technology is claimed to charge an empty 3,700mAh battery in just 35 minutes.

The Realme X2 Pro is expected to debut in Europe as well as in some parts of Asia. However, the company hasn't revealed any concrete plans around its formal launch.