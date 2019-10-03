Technology News
loading
Realme X2 Pro Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras, 65W Fast Charging

Realme X2 Pro has been listed on the Realme Europe website.

Updated: 3 October 2019 11:14 IST
Realme X2 Pro will come as a flagship model by the company with a 90Hz Fluid Display

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro will carry a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • The phone will also offer 20x hybrid zoom
  • It is teased to come with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens

Realme X2 Pro, the next-generation flagship by the Chinese company, is confirmed to debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The company has also revealed some of the other key specifications of the Realme X2 Pro through a listing on its European website. The new Realme phone will continue the trend of sporting a quad rear camera setup, which we first saw on the Realme 5 Pro. Also, the Realme X2 Pro is touted to offer enhanced macro and portrait shots. The company has also teased the presence of 65W VOOC charging.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

As per the details available on the Realme Europe site, the Realme X2 Pro will debut with a 90Hz Fluid Display. This sounds similar to the Fluid Display offered on the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7 Pro. Further, the smartphone is confirmed to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The gaming-focussed chip would deliver top-notch performance on the new model.

The Realme X2 Pro will also come with the quad rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside a secondary sensor featuring an ultra-wide-angle 115-degree lens. The phone is also teased to include a "Super Macro" lens with a focal length of 2.5 centimetres. Furthermore, there is a Portrait lens. The camera setup on the Realme X2 Pro is teased to offer 20x hybrid zoom. We have seen phones like the Oppo Reno 2 providing a similar experience in the recent past.

In a separate tweet, the Realme X2 Pro is teased to sport 65W VOOC charging, which is one of quickest fast charging standards in the industry. The same fast charging standard was teased for the Oppo Reno Ace recently.

Other specifications, including the display size and RAM capacity, of the Realme X2 Pro are yet to be revealed. However, the Realme site promises to showcase more details until October 4.

If we consider the available specifications of the Realme X2 Pro, it appears as a compelling model against the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro. The company would apply a competitive price tag to make the new phone an eye-catching option.

Realme X2 Pro availability

The release date of the Realme X2 Pro hasn't announced so far. Nevertheless, Realme China's Product Director Wang Wei Derek recently suggested its imminent launch.

As reported by Android Police, the Realme X2 Pro will enter simultaneously in Asia and Europe. This means that we can expect the launch of the new Realme phone in India.

Last month, Realme unveiled the Realme X2 with quad rear cameras and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The smartphone will debut in India as the Realme XT 730G sometime in December.

Further reading: Realme X2 Pro specifications, Realme X2 Pro, Realme
