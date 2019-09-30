Realme X2 Pro is expected to launch soon, and is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC. Realme China's Product Director Wang Wei Derek has taken to Weibo to confirm that the company is indeed working on a Realme X2 Pro phone. He has used the hashtags X2Pro and Super Samurai in his post, the latter being the codename of the phone. The upcoming phone will be an amped up variant of the Realme X2 launched last week.

Derek's latest Weibo post lets out that the Realme X2 Pro is in the works. The post details suggest that the executive has used the Realme X2 Pro to publish the latest update, and the post itself has the hashtags Realme X2 Pro and Super Samurai, putting all rumours to rest. Derek's post also suggests that the Realme X2 Pro will offer 90Hz display, with an option to switch to 60Hz as well.

Realme Marketing Manager Xu Qi Chase took to Weibo, to separately announce that the upcoming phone powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC has been codenamed Super Warrior. Samurai is basically the term used for warriors of pre-modern Japan. All of this adds up to suggest that the Realme X2 Pro will be launched soon, and it will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

There is little else that we know about the Realme X2 Pro, apart from the above mentioned details. GizmoChina also spotted a Weibo tipster suggesting that the Realme X2 Pro will be launched sometime in the middle of October i.e., next month. The tipster has shared the Bluetooth SIG listing of Realme RMX1931 spotted last week. That post suggests that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, and not Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

This is the first time we're hearing of the Realme X2 Pro, and more clarity on this phone should be achieved in the coming days. If the leaked launch date holds any weight, official announcement details about the phone aren't too far off. The Bluetooth SIG listing also suggests that the phone will feature a 6.55-inch full-HD display, run on ColorOS 6.1, support Bluetooth v5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a fingerprint sensor.