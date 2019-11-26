Technology News
loading
  Realme X2 Pro to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Realme.com: Check Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme X2 Pro is priced starting at Rs. 29,999 in India.

By | Updated: 26 November 2019 07:59 IST
Realme X2 Pro is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro packs a Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • It supports the 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology
  • Realme X2 Pro sports a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup

Realme X2 Pro was launched in India last week, packing some impressive specifications at a starting price of just Rs. 29,999. The Realme flagship will finally go on sale for the first time today with some offers in tow. For its asking price, the Realme X2 Pro offers a 90Hz Super AMOLED display and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC and supports 50W charging, allowing users to top the phone in just around half an hour. Moreover, the Realme X2 Pro packs a 64-megapixel quad rear camera setup.

Realme X2 Pro price in India, offers

The Realme X2 Pro is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant, while the higher-end 12GB + 256GB configuration will set buyers back by Rs. 33,999. The Realme X2 Pro comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options, and will be available from Flipkart and the Realme online store. The sale will start at 12pm (noon) IST and go on till November 27 11:59pm IST.

Realme has also launched the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition in Red Brick and Concrete finishes priced at Rs. 34,999, but it will go on sale around Christmas. Sale offers on the Realme X2 Pro include no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months and Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500. Flipkart also offers a card-less credit option with 3 and 6 months no-cost EMI benefits. Users also have the option to opt for the 12-month card-less credit solution that requires them to pay Rs. 2,500 per month as EMI. Realme is also offering a 7-day return for first 1,000 customers on the Realme online store.

Realme X2 Pro specifications  

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

Realme X2 Pro's quad rear camera setup is highlighted by a 64-megapixel snapper with an f/1.8 aperture. It is assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while selfies are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera that also supports portrait shots. Realme's first flagship phone comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports the 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

Connectivity options on the Realme X2 Pro are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone measures 161x75.7x8.7mm and weighs about 199 grams.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2 Pro Price in India, Realme X2 Pro Specifications, Realme India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
WhatsApp Web Reportedly Starts Receiving Grouped Stickers Feature
64-Core AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X Teased for 2020 Launch; Threadripper 3970X, 3960X, Athlon 3000G India Prices Announced
