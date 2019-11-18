Realme X2 Pro is set to go on "Blind Order" sale in India today. The sale, which will take place through the Realme India website, will bring the chance for customers to book the Realme X2 Pro in advance. Also, it is taking place ahead of the formal launch of the Realme X2 Pro that is scheduled for Wednesday, November 20. The new Realme smartphone is designed to take on the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T with its high-end specifications that include the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and up to 12GB of RAM.

As per the listing on the Realme India website, the Blind Order sale will give the first 855 customers the chance to purchase the Realme X2 Pro in advance. Customers will have to pay Rs. 1,000 as deposit, while rest of the amount will be paid between November 20-21 -- likely to be following the Realme X2 Pro launch in the country. The company also notes that after the balance is cleared, it will dispatch the order.

Realme hasn't mentioned the exact time of the Blind Order sale on its website. However, we've reached out to the company for that clarity and will update this space when we hear back.

Realme X2 Pro price in India (expected)

To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched in China last month with a price tag of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,600) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,600) and top-of-the-line12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,700). The India pricing of the smartphone is likely to be in line with its China prices. The company is yet to announce the India prices, though.

If we look at the early teasers, the Realme X2 Pro is expected to go on sale in India through the Realme India website as well as Flipkart and several offline stores soon after its official launch.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, Realme X2 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Realme X2 Pro has 64GB (dual-channel UFS 2.1), 128GB (UFS 3.0), and 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology for fast charging.