Technology News
loading

Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Beta Update, Users Report

The latest update is 708MB in size and is bundled with Breeno voice assistant.

By | Updated: 10 January 2020 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Beta Update, Users Report

Realme X2 Pro was launched with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro beta testers in China can get the latest update
  • Realme UI is backed by Oppo's ColorOS 7
  • The update brings firmware version RMX1931_11_C.1

Realme X2 Pro has started receiving Realme UI based on Android 10. The new update is available for beta testing purposes only and is only rolling out for the Realme X2 Pro users in China. The update rollout has been reported by a list of users on the Chinese Realme forums. Some of the users have also mentioned issues after installing the latest update that is backed by Oppo's ColorOS 7. Earlier this week, Realme announced Realme UI as its proprietary interface and started inviting beta testers to test Realme UI on the Realme X2.

As per the user reports on the Chinese Realme forums, the Realme X2 Pro has started receiving the Realme UI beta with firmware version RMX1931_11_C.14. The new update also brings the Breeno voice assistant.

The latest software version is 708MB in size and is limited to users in China. Nevertheless, it is expected to reach global beta testers in the coming future.

realme x2 pro realme ui coloros 7 update realmebbs Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro users in China have received Realme UI beta update
Photo Credit: Realmebbs.com

 

Multiple users have reported serious issues after installing the Realme UI beta update on their Realme X2 Pro. Realme, however, is likely to fix the flaws in its next beta release.

Last November, Realme announced that the Realme X2 Pro will receive ColorOS 7 in China in April this year. The latest ColorOS version would come with Realme UI for Realme phones to bring a list of customisations over what has been provided on Oppo models.

Realme also recently announced its plans to test Android 10-based Realme UI in India. The Chinese company has started inviting beta testers in the country, while it will start taking applications for beta testing Realme UI for the Realme X2 starting January 20. Moreover, the beta testing will begin in the first week of February.

To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched in China in October with Android 9 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1. It debuted in India in November as a competitor against the OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Realme X2 Pro, Realme UI, Android 10, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Byju's to Add Tiger Global as Investor, Said to Raise $200 Million

Related Stories

Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Beta Update, Users Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MarQ by Flipkart Launches Falkon Aerbook Thin-and-Light Laptop
  2. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Today: 9 Smartphone Camera Tips to Capture Full Moon
  3. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  4. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Price in India Said to Start at Rs. 35,990
  6. Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Service Is Now Compatible With Over 100 Smartphones
  7. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  8. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  9. Mi Band 5 Leak Tips Larger AMOLED Display, NFC Support in All Markets
#Latest Stories
  1. Lunar Eclipse 2020 Tonight: India Timings, Duration, When and How to Watch Live Full Wolf Moon
  2. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Android 10 Update Starts Rolling Out in India With EMUI 10
  3. Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android 10-Based Realme UI Beta Update, Users Report
  4. Byju's to Add Tiger Global as Investor, Said to Raise $200 Million
  5. Mi Band 5 Said to Feature Larger AMOLED Display and Worldwide NFC Support, Pricing Also Tipped
  6. Vivo V1950A Listed on TENAA With Images and Key Specifications, Might Debut as Vivo Nex 3 5G Variant
  7. Google Details ‘Joker’ Malware That Plagued the Play Store, Claims It Removed 1,700 Apps
  8. Big Broadcasters in India Warn New Tariff Rules Could Hit Services
  9. DuckDuckGo, Info.com Bid Big in Google Android Default Search Engine Auction in the EU
  10. Amazon Great Indian Sale Sale to Begin January 19: Price Cuts on Redmi Note 8 Pro, iPhone XR, More Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.