Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Expected Price, Specifications, Everything You Should Know

Realme X2 Pro will be available on Flipkart and the Realme online store.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 10:54 IST
Realme X2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro sports a 90Hz Fluid Display
  • Flipkart would be one of sales channels for the Realme phone
Realme X2 Pro is all set to launch in India tomorrow. The phone was launched in China last month, and its key highlights include the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz Fluid Display, its quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main sensor, and 50W Super VOOC fast charging technology. The company claims that the 4,000mAh battery on the Realme X2 Pro can fully charge in about 33 minutes. The phone was launched with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage option.

The Realme X2 Pro launch event in India will begin at 12.30pm IST on Wednesday i.e., tomorrow. The launch event will be held in New Delhi, and should be live streamed on their YouTube channel or via social channels. Realme should post live streaming details on the company website, and announce it via its Realme Twitter handle soon. All those attending the event and have bought tickets are assured goodies worth Rs. 2,100 that include a Realme Power Bank and an R-Pass with Rs. 855 discount on Realme X2 Pro. Currently, the company is taking registrations of interest on the company website. The Blind Order sale is also live, and today is the last day to reserve the phone by paying a Rs. 1,000 deposit.

Realme X2 Pro price in India (expected)

Realme X2 Pro has been teased on Flipkart and it should go on sale on the Realme online store as well. The pricing is still a mystery at this point, but all details will be unveiled in a day's time. The phone was launched in China, with a price starting at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs.29,200) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,200). All three variants come in White and Blue colour options with a gradient finish on top.

There was also a Realme X2 Pro Master Edition launched in Brick and Cement finish, and it is offered in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. This variant is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,200) in China. The Realme X2 Pro pricing in India should be close to the China pricing range, and it remains to be seen whether all the variants come to India or not. Realme has also confirmed that it will launch the Realme 5s smartphone at the event as well.

Realme X2 Pro specifications, features

Because the Realme X2 Pro has already been launched in China, the phone's specifications are already known. The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 135Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming 2.0 technology support, and a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Furthermore, the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme X2 Pro has 64GB (dual-channel UFS 2.1), 128GB (UFS 3.0), and 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme X2 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports portrait shots.

Realme has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Realme X2 Pro with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. The proprietary technology is touted to charge the phone fully in just 33 minutes. Further, there is 18W USB PD and Quick Charge support. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. There are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio technology support on the phone. There is additionally an in-display fingerprint sensor.

