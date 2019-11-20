Realme X2 Pro was launched in India on Wednesday, alongside the Realme 5s smartphone. The Realme X2 Pro is a premium flagship phone that offers top of the line specifications. Key features include a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz Fluid Display, a quad camera setup at the back with a 64-megapixel main camera, and a 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support. The Realme X2 Pro phone will compete with the likes of OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 Pro.

Realme X2 Pro price in India, availability

Realme X2 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 33,999 for the high-end 12GB + 256GB model. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition fashioned by Naoto Fukasawa has also been launched in India in Red Brick and Concrete finishes. These variants come only in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options, and are priced at Rs. 34,999. The phone will go on sale on Flipkart and Realme online store from November 26. It has been made available in India in Lunar White and Neptune Blue gradient finishes. The phone will also be made available in offline stores soon. The Master Edition will be available from around Christmas next month.

Launch offers include no-cost EMI options for up to 6 months and Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500. Flipkart is offering a cardless credit option with 3 and 6 months no-cost EMI benefits. Users can also opt for the 12-month cardless credit option, wherein they will have to pay Rs. 2,500 per month EMI. This new payment option is an OTP-based solution that takes just about two minutes to do the processing, and requires no physical data verification.

Realme is also offering a 7-day return for first 1,000 customers on Realme.com, and participants in the first sale will get Realme Buds Wireless worth Rs. 1,799 for free. The first sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST November 26 and go on till November 27 11:59pm IST. This sale will only be open to invite-only customers and Blind Order registered users. The invites will be available to users starting November 21 at 12pm (noon) IST to 12.30pm IST on November 23 via Flipkart and Realme.com. CEO Madhav Sheth will also be offering invites on his Twitter account today.

To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched first in China last month, and its price in that region starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,200).

Realme X2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, 135Hz touch sampling rate, 402ppi pixel density, DC dimming 2.0 technology support, and a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Realme X2 Pro has a quad camera setup at the back

The Realme X2 Pro phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme X2 Pro has 64GB (dual-channel UFS 2.1), 128GB (UFS 3.0), and 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage.

Talking about the optics, the Realme X2 Pro has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. It also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports portrait shots.

Realme has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Realme X2 Pro with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. The proprietary technology is touted to charge the phone fully in just 33 minutes. Further, there is 18W USB PD and Quick Charge support. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack.

There are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio technology support on the Realme X2 Pro phone. There is additionally an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. The phone measures at 161x75.7x8.7mm, and weighs about 199 grams. Realme X2 Pro comes with additional features like vapour cooling (VC) system and Hyperboost 2.0.