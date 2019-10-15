Technology News
Realme X2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X2 Pro price in India starts at CNY 2,699 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option.

By | Updated: 15 October 2019 11:01 IST
Realme X2 Pro features a full-HD+ Fluid display with 90Hz refresh rate

Realme X2 Pro features a full-HD+ Fluid display with 90Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro comes in three different RAM and storage variants
  • Realme X2 Pro Master Edition also debuts in Brick and Cement finishes
  • Realme X2 Pro is set to launch in India in December

Realme X2 Pro, was formally unveiled this morning after a series of teasers and rumours. Designed to take on the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T, the Realme X2 Pro comes with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The anticipated smartphone by the Chinese company also houses a quad rear camera setup and sports a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Fluid display with HDR10+ certification, 90Hz refresh rate, and DC dimming 2.0. Unlike the Realme X and Redmi K20 Pro that both come with a pop-up selfie camera module, the Realme X2 Pro flaunts a waterdrop-style display notch. The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition has also been unveiled alongside the regular Realme X2 Pro with "Brick" and "Cement" finish options.

Realme X2 Pro price, India launch details

The Realme X2 Pro price in China is set at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs.29,200) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,200). All three variants come in White and Blue colour options with a gradient finish on top. The Realme X2 Pro will go on sale in China through the official Realme website, Jingdong, Tmall, and Suning Tesco starting Friday, October 18. Moreover, customers purchasing the phone during its first sale will be entitled to receive a CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,000) discount.

In addition to the regular Realme X2 Pro, Realme at its event in China has unveiled the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition, which has been designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. The smartphone features frosted glass protection with Brick and Cement finish and has single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Rest of its specifications matches the what comes with the Realme X2 Pro. Moreover, it will go on sale with a price tag of CNY 3,299 in China.

realme x2 pro master edition Realme X2 Pro Master Edition

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition comes in Brick and Cement finishes

 

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth last week confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro will debut in India in December. The smartphone comes as an upgrade to the Realme X2 that is also set to launch in the Indian market as the Realme XT 730G in December.

Realme X2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and 135Hz touch sampling rate. The display panel also supports DC dimming 2.0 technology and has a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. There is additionally an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme X2 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports portrait shots.

The Realme X2 Pro has 64GB (dual-channel UFS 2.1), 128GB (UFS 3.0), and 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio technology support.

Realme has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Realme X2 Pro with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. The proprietary technology is touted to charge the phone fully in just 35 minutes. Further, there is 18W USB PD and Quick Charge support.

Besides, the Realme X2 Pro measures 161x75.7x8.7mm and weighs 199 grams.

The Batman: Zoë Kravitz Said to Be Cast as Catwoman
Realme X2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
