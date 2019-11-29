Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X2 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India as Black Friday Offers Kick Off: Price, Specifications

Realme X2 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India as Black Friday Offers Kick Off: Price, Specifications

Realme X2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 33,999.

By | Updated: 29 November 2019 09:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India as Black Friday Offers Kick Off: Price, Specifications

Realme X2 Pro features a 90Hz Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro open sale is live through Flipkart, Realme online store
  • Open sale is live until 11:59pm IST today
  • Realme X2 Pro was launched in India last week

Realme X2 Pro is now on open sale in India for just 24 hours, days after the company concluded its invite-only early access sale. The flagship Realme phone is available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme online store. This special sale is a part of Realme's Black Friday Sale. To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched in the country last week. The smartphone competes takes on the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T. Key highlights of the Realme X2 Pro include its 90Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and 50W fast charging support.

Realme X2 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme X2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 33,999. The smartphone comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options, both of which are available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme online store under the company's Black Friday Sale. The open sale is notably live until 11:59pm IST today.

Realme X2 Pro Review

Sale offers on the Realme X2 Pro include a Rs. 1,000 discount on the purchase of the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. Also, as announced at the time of its formal launch, the smartphone is available on no-cost EMI options for up to six months and comes along with Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500. Customers purchasing the Realme X2 Pro through Flipkart can avail a card-less credit option with three and six months no-cost EMI benefits. Also, there is an option to avail a 12-month card-less credit solution at an EMI of Rs. 2,500.

Realme X2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. The smartphone is also currently in beta testing for ColorOS 7 that is based on Android 10. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Realme X2 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.

The Realme X2 Pro has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has an array of sensors that consists of an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Further, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme has offered a 4,000mAh battery on the X2 Pro that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2 Pro price in India, Realme X2 Pro specifications, Realme X2 Pro, Realme, Realme Black Friday Sale, Black Friday Sale
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
WhatsApp: Government Plans Security Audit of Chat App After Hacking Attempt
Realme X2 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India as Black Friday Offers Kick Off: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2019: What to Buy from India & How to Prepare
  2. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  3. Samsung Reveals Android 10 Update Release Schedule for India
  4. Redmi Note 8 Pro Gets an Electric Blue Colour Variant in India
  5. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  6. Amazon Renews The Family Man for Season 2, Casts Samantha Akkineni
  7. Vivo U20 Next Sale Set for December 2 via Amazon, Vivo.com
  8. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Recharges Available With Discounts: How to Avail
  9. Vivo U20 vs Vivo U10: What's the Difference?
  10. Nokia 2.3 Price Leaked Ahead of Next Week's Rumoured Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Goes on Open Sale in India as Black Friday Offers Kick Off: Price, Specifications
  2. WhatsApp: Government Plans Security Audit of Chat App After Hacking Attempt
  3. Panasonic Leaves Semiconductor Business With Sale to Taiwan's Nuvoton
  4. Facebook, Instagram Back Online After Major Outage
  5. Realme 5s to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today via Flipkart, Realme.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy S10, Galaxy A-Series Available With Offers, Discounts in 10th Anniversary of Galaxy Smartphones Sale
  7. Vivo iQoo Neo Variant Spotted on Android Enterprise Website, Jovi OS Teased to Enter Development
  8. Samsung's Android 10 Update Schedule for India Revealed; Galaxy S10, Galaxy Note 10 Set for Upgrade in January 2020
  9. Google Photos Manual Face Tagging Feature Now Rolling Out: Here's How the Feature Works
  10. Tecno Spark Power With 6,000mAh Battery, Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.