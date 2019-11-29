Realme X2 Pro is now on open sale in India for just 24 hours, days after the company concluded its invite-only early access sale. The flagship Realme phone is available for purchase via Flipkart and the Realme online store. This special sale is a part of Realme's Black Friday Sale. To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched in the country last week. The smartphone competes takes on the likes of the Redmi K20 Pro and OnePlus 7T. Key highlights of the Realme X2 Pro include its 90Hz Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and 50W fast charging support.

Realme X2 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme X2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 33,999. The smartphone comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options, both of which are available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme online store under the company's Black Friday Sale. The open sale is notably live until 11:59pm IST today.

Realme X2 Pro Review

Sale offers on the Realme X2 Pro include a Rs. 1,000 discount on the purchase of the DJI Osmo Mobile 3. Also, as announced at the time of its formal launch, the smartphone is available on no-cost EMI options for up to six months and comes along with Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500. Customers purchasing the Realme X2 Pro through Flipkart can avail a card-less credit option with three and six months no-cost EMI benefits. Also, there is an option to avail a 12-month card-less credit solution at an EMI of Rs. 2,500.

Realme X2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. The smartphone is also currently in beta testing for ColorOS 7 that is based on Android 10. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Realme X2 Pro sports a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, paired with a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.

The Realme X2 Pro has up to 256GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone has an array of sensors that consists of an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Further, it has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme has offered a 4,000mAh battery on the X2 Pro that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

