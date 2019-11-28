Technology News
  Realme X2 Pro to Go on Open Sale Tomorrow; Realme Black Friday Sale Bring Offers on Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, and Others

Realme X2 Pro to Go on Open Sale Tomorrow; Realme Black Friday Sale Bring Offers on Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, and Others

Realme X2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs. 33,999.

Updated: 28 November 2019 12:15 IST
Realme X2 Pro comes in up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB storage configuration

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme online store
  • Realme Black Friday Sale will begin from 12am tomorrow
  • Realme phones will also get discounts via Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale

Realme X2 Pro, the all-new Realme flagship that was launched last week, will go on open sale in India tomorrow as a part of the company's Black Friday Sale. The sale will begin starting at 12am IST tomorrow and will be live for 24 hours -- until 11:59pm IST. In addition to the Realme X2 Pro open sale, Realme is set to bundle offers with the Realme C2, Realme 3, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme X under its Black Friday Sale. The Realme 5s, which was launched alongside the Realme X2 Pro, will also go on sale starting November 29. Realme has also partnered with Flipkart to offer discounts on its select models during the Big Shopping Days Sale on the e-commerce site starting Sunday, December 1. The Big Shopping Days sale will go live for Flipkart Plus members from November 30 itself.

Realme X2 Pro price in India, sale offers

The Realme X2 Pro price in India is set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while its 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 33,999. The smartphone comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options that both will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme online store under the Black Friday Sale starting at 12am IST tomorrow.

Realme X2 Pro Review

Sale offers on the Realme X2 Pro include no-cost EMI options for up to six months and Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500. Customers purchasing the Realme phone through Flipkart can also avail a card-less credit option with three and six months no-cost EMI benefits. Further, there is an option to avail a 12-month card-less credit solution at an EMI of Rs. 2,500. Realme is also offering a Rs. 1,000 for customers availing the DJI Osmo Mobile 3 bundle offer with the Realme X2 Pro under the Black Friday Sale.

Realme 5s price in India, sale details

Alongside the Realme X2 Pro, the Realme 5s will also go on sale in India tomorrow. The smartphone carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, while its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 10,999.

Realme 5s First Impressions

Both Realme 5s variants come in Crystal Blue, Crystal Purple, and Crystal Red colour options. Moreover, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Flipkart and the Realme online store starting 12pm (noon) IST.

Realme Black Friday Sale offers

In addition to the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s sale rounds, Realme has announced a range of discounts and offers on its existing smartphones. There are discounts on the Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, and the Realme X for customers making orders through the Realme online store during the Black Friday Sale tomorrow. The company will also offer additional discount coupon through its online store. Additionally, there will be a 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 500) on purchases through HDFC Bank debit cards.

Smartphone Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Additional coupon via Realme online store
Realme C2 2GB+32GB 6,499 5,999  
Realme C2 3GB+32GB 7,499 6,999  
Realme 5 Pro 13,999 12,999 1,000
Realme 3 3GB+32GB 7,999 7,999 500
Realme 3 3GB+64GB 8,999 8,499 500
Realme 3 4GB+64GB 9,999 8,999 500
Realme 3i 7,999 7,999 500
Realme X 16,999 15,999

 

The Realme Power Bank has also received a discounted price of Rs. 999, down from Rs. 1,699. It is already available under the sale until Saturday, November 30, through Amazon, Flipkart, and the Realme online store.

Realme phone offers during Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale

Aside from the Black Friday Sale, Realme has announced that there will be discounts and offers on a range of smartphones during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. The Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, and the Realme X will receive discounts during the Flipkart sale. Further, there will be an instant 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank card and EMI transactions. The online marketplace will also offer Rs. 1,000 prepaid discount on select Realme phones.

Smartphone Regular Starting Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Prepaid Discount (Rs.)
Realme C2 2GB+32GB 6,499 5,999
Realme C2 3GB+32GB 7,499 6,999
Realme 5 Pro 13,999 12,999 1,000
Realme 3 3GB+64GB 8,999 8,499
Realme 3 4GB+64GB 9,999 8,999
Realme 3i 7,999 7,999 1,000
Realme X 16,999 15,999 1,000

The Flipkart sale will begin from Sunday, December 1, for regular customers, while it will go live for Flipkart Plus members starting 8pm IST on November 30.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Realme X2 Pro to Go on Open Sale Tomorrow; Realme Black Friday Sale Bring Offers on Realme C2, Realme 5 Pro, Realme X, and Others
