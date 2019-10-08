Realme has been teasing the launch of its first flagship phone – the Realme X2 Pro – for quite some time and has already revealed some of its key specifications. Now, a senior Realme executive has shared an official render of the Realme X2 Pro, giving us our first look at the phone's design. The company has also confirmed that a Master Edition of the Realme X2 is also in the pipeline. Moreover, the phone has also been spotted on TENAA, tipping some of its key internal specifications such as display size, colour options, and more.

The Realme X2 Pro is set to launch on October 15 packing a 64-megapixel camera, a 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, and 50W fast charging. Ahead of the phone's official debut, Realme's Chief Marketing Officer, Xu Qi Chase, has posted an official render of the Realme X2 Pro showing the phone's quad rear cameras and the gradient blue design on its rear panel. Chase mentioned that this particular colour is called Poseidon and is inspired by the colour scheme of a sea floor.

In addition to giving our first real look at the Realme X2 Pro, the company also confirmed in a Weibo post that it is also working on a Master Edition of its upcoming smartphone. Just like the Realme X Master Edition phone with garlic and onion-inspired aesthetics, the Realme X2 Pro's Master Edition will also be worked upon by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa. However, the company has not revealed the materials that will influence the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition's design.

As per the TENAA listing, Realme X2 Pro will come in blue, grey, red, and white colour options

Photo Credit: TENAA

Realme's upcoming flagship phone has also been spotted on TENAA ahead of its launch. As per the TENAA listing by Gizmochina, the Realme X2 Pro will be available in four colour options – blue, grey, red, and white. Other specifications listed on the TENAA database include an octa-core processor - already confirmed to be the Snapdragon 855+ - clocked at 2.96GHz, and paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

As for the cameras, the Realme X2 Pro will feature a quad rear camera consisting of a 64-megapixel main snapper assisted by 13-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel cameras. Selfies and video calls will be handled by a 16- megapixel front camera. The phone will sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate that will be kept on by a 3,900mAh (2 x 1,950mAh) battery with support for 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

The dimensions and weight of the upcoming Realme phone as mentioned on TENAA are 161x75.7x8.7 mm and 199 grams respectively. Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhhore has tweeted that the Realme X2 Pro might be priced at CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 6GB + 64GB variant. Additionally, Realme has also teased that the Realme X2 Pro will feature dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio support.