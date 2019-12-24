Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is all set to go on its first sale in India today. The phone was launched in November this year, alongside the Realme X2 Pro, but its first sale will be held on Flipkart and Realme.com today. The phone will be available for purchase starting 8.55pm, and will be available till the stocks last. This Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is fashioned by Naoto Fukasawa and has been launched in India in Red Brick and Concrete finishes. This variant comes only in a single storage configuration - 12GB + 256GB.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition price in India, sale offers

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition is priced in India at Rs. 34,999. The phone, as mentioned, will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com. The sale will begin at 8.55pm today and the consumers are recommended to register beforehand and fill in address and payment details to ensure smooth checkout.

Realme.com is offering no-cost EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, 10 percent supercash worth Rs. 1,000 from MobiKwik, additional Rs. 500 off on phone exchange via Cashify, and Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500. Flipkart is offering 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 5 percent instant discount on EMI with Axis Bank credit and debit cards, extra 5 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI option.

Realme X2 Pro Master Edition specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro Master Edition runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top, features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB RAM. The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition has 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage.

Talking about the optics, the Realme X2 Pro Master Edition has a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. It also packs a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

Realme has added a 4,000mAh battery on the Realme X2 Pro with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. The proprietary technology is touted to charge the phone fully in just 33 minutes. Further, there is 18W USB PD and Quick Charge support. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone measures at 161x75.7x8.7mm, and weighs about 199 grams.

