Realme X2 Pro to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications, Price

Realme X2 Pro launch live stream is scheduled to begin at 10am CST (7:30am IST). Realme X2 Pro launch event will be streamed on the company site.

By | Updated: 15 October 2019 00:42 IST
Realme X2 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro features a 4,000mAh battery
  • It is the flagship smartphone of the Realme brand
  • The Realme X2 Pro will launch in India in December

Realme X2 Pro is set to launch in China today as the flagship smartphone for the Realme brand. The company has been teasing the smartphone for the past few weeks, and it will come to India in December - something Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed recently. The Realme X2 Pro sports top-end specifications, and is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 855+ SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 256GB of onboard storage, as well as a 4,000mAh battery with 50W Super VOOC fast charging.

Realme X2 Pro live stream details, expected price, India launch

The Realme X2 Pro launch live stream is scheduled to begin at 10am Beijing time, which translates to 7:30am IST. You can watch the Realme X2 Pro launch live stream on the Realme China website, and it will also be live streamed on websites like the Douyu, Momo, Qiyi, Suning, and Tmall. The Realme X2 Pro will also be launched in Europe today, with its launch scheduled for 10am CET (1:30pm IST). That launch will also be live streamed on the company's EU and Spain sites.

So far, the Realme X2 Pro price has been part of credible leaks and rumours, though we can expect it to be significantly more expensive than the Realme X2 that was launched in China last month starting at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100). Thanks to its flagship level specifications, we can expect it to launch at a starting price of CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 28,200).

As we mentioned, the Realme X2 Pro will launch in India in December, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed last week. The Realme X2 hasn't been launched in India as yet, but it will be launched as the Realme XT 730G in December itself. Thus, Realme may use its XT branding for the Realme X2 Pro in India, and may call it the Realme XT Pro.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

As we mentioned, so far, the Oppo spin-off brand has revealed several specifications of the Realme X2 Pro flagship level smartphone. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, sport up to 12GB of RAM, and feature up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.0 storage. The company has also confirmed specifications like a 90Hz Fluid Display with TUV Rheinland-certified eye protection, a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, as well as 50W Super VOOC flash charging that is said to charge the smartphone's 4,000mAh battery 100 percent in roughly 30 minutes.

Realme has also teased features like dual-band Wi-Fi, dual-frequency GPS, vapour chamber liquid cooling, NFC connectivity, Dolby Atmos audio, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Frame Boost 2.0, and Touch Boost 2.0 on the Realme X2 Pro.

Finally, Realme has previously shared renders of the Realme X2 Pro - thus we don't have any surprises on the design front. We can expect Blue and White colour variants of the smartphone.

Comments

