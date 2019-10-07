We've been seeing leaks and even official teasers about Realme's upcoming flagship phone, called the Realme X2 Pro, and now the company has revealed the phone will be officially unveiled on October 15. The company's European arm announced the launch date on Twitter today and has divulged key specifications of the phone on an event page about the phone. Meanwhile, some marketing material of the phone has leaked from China, suggesting the same launch date for the Chinese market and indicates main highlights of the phone that we heard about before from previous leaks.

Realme Europe announced the October 15 launch date for Realme X2 Pro in a tweet today. The company said that the launch will take place at 10:00am in Madrid (1:30pm IST) on that day. Realme Europe has also set up an event page for the phone that states the phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC and come with a quad camera setup that will be headlined by a 64-megapixel image sensor. The camera setup will house an ultra-wide-angle shooter, a telephoto camera, and a depth sensor for portrait shots. The company is also touting support for 20x hybrid zoom. Additionally, the presence of 90hz display has been mentioned on the page.

Meanwhile, images of two marketing materials were posted on Twitter by James Hart (@tech_zg). The first is a strip of paper, which has the name of the phone “Realme X2 Pro” on it, followed by the October 15 date for China. The second image shows the inside of a black umbrella, possibly created to market the phone's features. There's no mention of the launch date in the umbrella but it does mention some of the features in both, English and Chinese. In addition to the already revealed features, we can see 50W, referring to the fast charging it will support, NFC, UFS 3.0, and 4000mAh battery.

A few days back, Realme Europe tweeted that that the X2 Pro will support Dolby Atmos capable stereo speakers. A leak before that had already suggested the presence of 50W fast charging, instead of the earlier rumoured 65W fast charging.