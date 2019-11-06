Technology News
loading

Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Tips Availability Ahead of India Launch on November 20

Realme X2 Pro was unveiled in China last month with a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,300). However, India pricing of the smartphone is yet to be revealed.

By | Updated: 6 November 2019 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Tips Availability Ahead of India Launch on November 20

Realme X2 Pro comes as strong competitor against OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 Pro

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro microsite on Flipkart showcases its launch date
  • Flipkart would be one of sales channels for the Realme phone
  • Realme X2 Pro is likely to accompany Realme XT 730G

Realme X2 Pro India launch has been teased by Flipkart. The online marketplace has created a microsite to highlight the debut of the Realme phone. Last month, Realme announced the launch of the Realme X2 Pro in India. The smartphone competes against the likes of the OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 Pro. It sports a 90Hz Fluid display and comes with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The Realme X2 Pro also has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The microsite teasing the launch of the Realme X2 Pro in India suggests its availability through Flipkart. However, the smartphone is also likely to be available via the Realme.com website as well as its offline channels -- considering the historical records of Realme devices.

While there is no particular mentioning of the Realme X2 Pro, the microsite carries the tagline "Faster. Sharper. Bolder." This is what was originally featured on the company's formal 'Save the Date' mailer last month.

Realme X2 Pro price in India (expected)

The Realme X2 Pro was unveiled in China last month with a price starting at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,300) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,400). India pricing of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, it is expected to be similar to the prices announced in China.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the Realme X2 Pro will arrive in the country in December. However, since the launch is scheduled for November, the smartphone may go on sale sometime in the beginning of December. It is also likely to accompany the Realme XT 730G that was launched in China as the Realme X2 back in September.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There are also 64GB (dual-channel UFS 2.1), 128GB (UFS 3.0), and 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage options.

For photos and videos, the Realme X2 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports portrait shots.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme X2 Pro has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Besides, the Realme X2 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2 Pro, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
TikTok Stresses Its Independence From China but US Lawmakers Are Unconvinced
The Batman: Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell Said to Be in Casting Talks to Play Alfred Pennyworth, The Penguin
Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Tips Availability Ahead of India Launch on November 20
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Setup Fingerprint Lock on WhatsApp
  2. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched
  3. LG G Pad 5 10.1 With 8,200mAh Battery, Snapdragon 821 SoC Launched
  4. WhatsApp Gets New Emojis on Android, Redesigns Older Ones
  5. Xiaomi Unveils Mi CC9 Pro With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 730G
  6. Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Y2 MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins in India: Reports
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  8. Mi Note 10 Pro May Launch Alongside Mi Note 10 After All
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 Specifications Leak, 48-Megapixel Camera Tipped
  10. PUBG Mobile Season 10 Update Might Bring a New Character Called Sara
#Latest Stories
  1. The Batman: Andy Serkis, Colin Farrell Said to Be in Casting Talks to Play Alfred Pennyworth, The Penguin
  2. Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Tips Availability Ahead of India Launch on November 20
  3. TikTok Stresses Its Independence From China but US Lawmakers Are Unconvinced
  4. Facebook Will Widen Access to Encryption on Messenger, Test Safety Measures
  5. Microsoft, Nokia Reunite on Cloud, AI, and IoT After Failed Smartphone Deal
  6. Mi Note 10 With 108-Megapixel Camera Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications
  7. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Mi.com: Price in India, Offers, Specifications
  8. ColorOS 7 Set to Launch on November 20
  9. Realme Festive Days Sale on Flipkart Brings Discounts on Realme 5 Pro, Realme C2, and More
  10. Xiaomi Mi Watch With an Aluminium Alloy Frame, 1.78-Inch Screen Launched: Check Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.