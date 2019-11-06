Realme X2 Pro India launch has been teased by Flipkart. The online marketplace has created a microsite to highlight the debut of the Realme phone. Last month, Realme announced the launch of the Realme X2 Pro in India. The smartphone competes against the likes of the OnePlus 7T and Redmi K20 Pro. It sports a 90Hz Fluid display and comes with the top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The Realme X2 Pro also has up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The microsite teasing the launch of the Realme X2 Pro in India suggests its availability through Flipkart. However, the smartphone is also likely to be available via the Realme.com website as well as its offline channels -- considering the historical records of Realme devices.

While there is no particular mentioning of the Realme X2 Pro, the microsite carries the tagline "Faster. Sharper. Bolder." This is what was originally featured on the company's formal 'Save the Date' mailer last month.

Realme X2 Pro price in India (expected)

The Realme X2 Pro was unveiled in China last month with a price starting at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. The smartphone also comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,300) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,400). India pricing of the smartphone is yet to be revealed. Nevertheless, it is expected to be similar to the prices announced in China.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the Realme X2 Pro will arrive in the country in December. However, since the launch is scheduled for November, the smartphone may go on sale sometime in the beginning of December. It is also likely to accompany the Realme XT 730G that was launched in China as the Realme X2 back in September.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. There are also 64GB (dual-channel UFS 2.1), 128GB (UFS 3.0), and 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage options.

For photos and videos, the Realme X2 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports portrait shots.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme X2 Pro has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. Besides, the Realme X2 Pro packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

