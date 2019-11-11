Technology News
  Realme X2 Pro India Launch Event Tickets Bundle a Discount and Assured Goodies Worth Rs. 2,100

Realme X2 Pro India Launch Event Tickets Bundle a Discount and Assured Goodies Worth Rs. 2,100

The tickets will go on sale starting tomorrow at 12pm noon via BookMyShow.

By | Updated: 11 November 2019 18:39 IST
Realme X2 Pro India Launch Event Tickets Bundle a Discount and Assured Goodies Worth Rs. 2,100

Realme X2 Pro will be launched at an event in New Delhi on November 20

Highlights
  • The tickets for Realme X2 Pro launch event will also offer an R-Pass
  • Realme X2 Pro buyers with an R-Pass will get Rs. 855 discount on it
  • The flagship phone packs quad rear cameras and a 90Hz display

Realme X2 Pro will debut in India on November 20, and if the teasers are any indication, the company might also unveil fitness accessories. Ahead of the phone's official launch, Realme has announced that the tickets for the event will go on sale starting tomorrow at 12pm (noon). And for those planning to attend the event, the company has promised goodies worth Rs. 2,100 that include a Realme Power Bank and an R-Pass that will not only provide prioritised purchase while buying the Realme X2 Pro when it goes on sale, but will also grant a discount worth Rs. 855 on the phone.

Listed below are the perks that will be bundled with the ticket for Realme X2 Pro's launch event that will start at 12:30pm IST on November 20:

  • Entry to one person for the launch event
  • Assured goodies worth Rs. 2,100 that include a Realme Power Bank and an R-Pass with Rs. 855 discount on Realme X2 Pro
  • Complimentary snacks and refreshments

Moreover, those who attend the launch event will also get a chance to experience the Realme X2 Pro in person. As for the tickets, they cost Rs. 299 each and will go up for sale starting 12pm (noon) tomorrow from BookMyShow, while the venue is Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Pragati Vihar in New Delhi.

realme x2 pro body Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro packs quad rear cameras and is powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC

 

Realme X2 Pro price in India (expected)

Realme is yet to give any hint regarding the Realme X2 Pro's pricing, but the phone's asking price in China might give us an idea as to how much it will cost in India. The Realme X2 Pro went official in China last month starting at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,300) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 29,300). The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Realme X2 Pro will set buyers back by CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,400).

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 skin on top. It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate that also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

The phone's quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Realme X2 Pro comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

Comments

Realme, Realme X2 Pro
Realme X2 Pro India Launch Event Tickets Bundle a Discount and Assured Goodies Worth Rs. 2,100
