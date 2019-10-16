Technology News
loading

Realme X2 Pro India Launch Set for November 20, Company Confirms

Realme X2 Pro has a quad camera setup with a 64-megapixel shooter.

By | Updated: 16 October 2019 11:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Pro India Launch Set for November 20, Company Confirms

Realme X2 Pro to launch in India next month

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro offers a 90Hz Fluid Display
  • Realme X2 Pro was expected to launch in India in December first
  • The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC support

Realme X2 Pro was launched in China yesterday, and now the company has confirmed the India launch date as well. Realme has announced that the Realme X2 Pro will launch in India on November 20. The launch event will take place in New Delhi and start at 12.30pm IST. The company should unveil pricing and availability details of the phone at the event next month. Realme X2 Pro comes with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz Fluid display, and the quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel shooter.

Realme has sent out ‘Save the Date' mailers to the media confirming Realme X2 Pro India launch next month. The phone will launch on November 20 at an event in New Delhi. Earlier, CEO Madhav Sheth had confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro will debut in India in December, but the launch date has now been pre-scheduled. It could be possible that the phone may be unveiled in November, but sale may commence in the beginning of December.

To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was unveiled in China yesterday, and its price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs.29,200) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,200). All three variants come in White and Blue colour options with a gradient finish on top.

The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition in Brick and Cement finish has a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, and is priced at CNY 3,299 in China. The Realme X2 Pro pricing in India should be close to the China pricing range, and it remains to be seen if all the variants come to India or not.

Realme X2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate, and 135Hz touch sampling rate. There is additionally an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme X2 Pro has 64GB (dual-channel UFS 2.1), 128GB (UFS 3.0), and 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme X2 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports portrait shots.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio technology support.

Realme has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Realme X2 Pro with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. The phone measures 161x75.7x8.7mm and weighs 199 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2 Pro Price, Realme X2 Pro Specifications, Realme, Realme X2 Pro India Launch
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
The Matrix 4 Casts Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith in Talks to Return: Reports
Realme X2 Pro India Launch Set for November 20, Company Confirms
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI 11 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  2. Here's Why Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India
  3. Realme X2 Pro Debuts With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. PUBG Mobile Will Be Offline for Hours Today Ahead of v0.15.0 Update
  5. Deleted WhatsApp Messages? You Can Recover Them Using This Method
  6. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  7. Redmi Note Pro India Launch Event Begins: Live Updates
  8. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  9. Canon EOS 90D DSLR, EOS M6 Mark II Mirrorless Camera Launched in India
  10. Google Play Store Shuts Out Payday Loan Apps
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note Pro India Launch Event Begins - Mi Air Purifier 2C Launched: Live Updates
  2. Vodafone Rs. 199, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans Now Offer Double Data Benefit Up to 84GB
  3. Realme X2 Pro India Launch Set for November 20, Company Confirms
  4. The Matrix 4 Casts Neil Patrick Harris, Jada Pinkett Smith in Talks to Return: Reports
  5. Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL Won't Launch In India: Here's Why
  6. Nubia Red Magic 3S Price in India Revealed Through a Flipkart Listing Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  7. League of Legends Coming to Mobile Next Year, Riot Games Announces as It Diversifies
  8. Google Touts Privacy Options, but Still Depends on Your Data
  9. Chhappad Phaad Ke: Hotstar Unveils Trailer, Cast, Release Date for First Original Movie
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro, MIUI 11 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.