Realme X2 Pro was launched in China yesterday, and now the company has confirmed the India launch date as well. Realme has announced that the Realme X2 Pro will launch in India on November 20. The launch event will take place in New Delhi and start at 12.30pm IST. The company should unveil pricing and availability details of the phone at the event next month. Realme X2 Pro comes with Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 90Hz Fluid display, and the quad rear camera setup is headlined by a 64-megapixel shooter.

Realme has sent out ‘Save the Date' mailers to the media confirming Realme X2 Pro India launch next month. The phone will launch on November 20 at an event in New Delhi. Earlier, CEO Madhav Sheth had confirmed that the Realme X2 Pro will debut in India in December, but the launch date has now been pre-scheduled. It could be possible that the phone may be unveiled in November, but sale may commence in the beginning of December.

To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was unveiled in China yesterday, and its price starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 27,200) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs.29,200) and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant carries a price tag of CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 33,200). All three variants come in White and Blue colour options with a gradient finish on top.

The Realme X2 Pro Master Edition in Brick and Cement finish has a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration, and is priced at CNY 3,299 in China. The Realme X2 Pro pricing in India should be close to the China pricing range, and it remains to be seen if all the variants come to India or not.

Realme X2 Pro specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio, and 90Hz refresh rate, and 135Hz touch sampling rate. There is additionally an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Realme X2 Pro has 64GB (dual-channel UFS 2.1), 128GB (UFS 3.0), and 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage.

Coming to the cameras, the Realme X2 Pro has the quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor with a six-piece, f/1.8 lens. The camera setup also comprises a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel tertiary sensor with a 115-degree ultra-wide-angle lens that has an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme X2 Pro has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens. The front camera supports portrait shots.

Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and proximity sensor. There are dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio technology support.

Realme has provided a 4,000mAh battery on the Realme X2 Pro with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support. The phone measures 161x75.7x8.7mm and weighs 199 grams.