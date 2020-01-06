Realme is rolling out its January OTA update for the Realme X2 Pro phone, and the update brings along the December 2019 Android security patch. The update is rolling out in a staged manner, to ensure stability of the OTA. The version number for the latest Realme X2 Pro update is RMX1931EX_11_A.08. The phone was launched in November last year, and it is equipped with a 64-megapixel quad camera setup, a 4,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging, and a Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Realme X2 Pro January 2020 OTA announcement was made on the community forums. The update, as mentioned, is rolling out in a staged manner. In the post, Realme notes, “In order to ensure the stability of this OTA, it will have a staged rollout. The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full roll out will be completed in the upcoming days.”

Look for the update notification on your phone, and if you haven't received one, check for the update manually in Settings. The size of the latest Realme X2 Pro update is 3.07GB. We recommend you download the update under a strong Wi-Fi connection and install it while the phone is on charge. The company has also made available a manual download link on its support page. You can download it using the Simple Mode or Recovery Mode, and the process in mentioned on the support page itself.

As for the changelog, the Realme X2 Pro update adds a new functionality wherein you can click the blank area to back to the launcher on recent task interface. There's a new fast switch toggle of dark mode in the notification center as well, and a flash on call feature has also been added. The update brings a new HDR feature of video mode, and fixes partial issues to improve stability.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.