Realme X2 Pro will get an Early Adopter version of ColorOS 7 next month, a Realme executive has revealed. This is good news for Realme X2 Pro users who would otherwise have to wait until April next year to get the new ColorOS version. As the name suggests, the Early Adopter version of ColorOS 7 won't be for everyone and is very likely to include bugs and other issues that the company will hope to fix with the help of the early adopters.

Oppo had unveiled ColorOS 7 in China earlier this week and the company revealed that it will start the rollout next week for Oppo Reno series, whereas Realme phones will start getting it beginning February next year. All these timelines are only valid for China, the India release details are likely to be announced at an event next week.

According to a post by Realme's Xu Qi Chase, Realme will release an Early Adopter version of ColorOS 7 update for Realme X2 Pro smartphone on December 18. This version will only be available for the Chinese users, however there is a possibility that a similar version may be released in other countries, including India.

To recall, ColorOS 7 includes a new modern UI, option to customise app icons, system-wide dark mode, and a new Camera app. ColorOS 7 also includes a new Soloop video editing app, hyperboost for better gaming experience, optimised power saving features, and a lot more.

Realme X2 Pro was originally launched in October this year with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6.1 and recently made its way to India. It will go on sale in the country starting next week with a price tag of Rs. Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 33,999 for the high-end 12GB + 256GB model.