Technology News
loading

Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android April 2020 Security Patch and Other Bug Fixes

The latest system update on Realme X2 Pro is being rolled out in batches.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 27 April 2020 14:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android April 2020 Security Patch and Other Bug Fixes

Realme X2 Pro was launched in India in November 2019

Highlights
  • The latest system update fixes Realme X2's camera app bug
  • The complete rollout of the update will be finished "in a few days"
  • Realme recently hiked the price of Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro in March started receiving Realme UI based on Android 10 in India. The smartphone is now getting a new update over-the-air (OTA) that includes April 2020 security patch along with a new charging animation and overall system improvements. Realme in the company's community forum clarified that the new update is being rolled out in batches. A broader rollout is expected "in a few days" after making sure that there are no critical bugs. To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched last year with Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top.

According to the Realme X2 Pro changelog that was posted on Realme's community forum, the latest system update brings the build version RMX1931EX_11.C.25. Along with Android April 2020 security patch, the Realme X2 Pro is getting an updated charging animation and a camera app bug fix that was spotted whilst using the HDR shooting mode. Realme also fixed several bugs on the X2 Pro smartphone that includes:

● Bluetooth headset delay while playing PUBG

● Occasional Splashing Screen when Rebooting Phone

● Occasional app crash issue

● Voice assistant issue

● Microphone icon displays on the status bar after the third-party app's exit

As mentioned, the April OTA update is being rolled out in batches on Realme X2 Pro. "If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days," the company said. To check the availability of the system update, Realme X2 Pro users can head to phone's Settings and select Software Update. The update can be further downloaded using Wi-Fi. If users do not see the OTA update and wish to download it manually, they can visit Realme download page and get the file which has a size of 2.92GB. Users will manually need to search for Realme X2 Pro on the download page.

Last month, Realme X2 Pro started receiving Realme UI based on Android 10. The update brought a host of new features including Smart Sidebar, new Navigation Gestures, and Display features, and more. The updates were rolled out with the software version RMX1931EX_11.C.23.

Recently, Realme increased the prices of its smartphones after the Indian government hiked GST rates on phones. The price of Realme X2 Pro was also revised from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 29,999. The company had launched the phone in India in November 2019.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2 Pro Updates, Realme UI
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Samsung Galaxy A21s Detailed Specifications Tipped
Web Stories
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better

Related Stories

Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android April 2020 Security Patch and Other Bug Fixes
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Is OnePlus 8 Worth Rs. 7,000 More Than OnePlus 7T?
  2. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  3. How to Order Essential Goods on WhatsApp via JioMart
  4. Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched
  5. JioMart WhatsApp-Based Online Portal Starts Amid Lockdown
  6. Amazon, Flipkart Appeal for Relaxation of Non-Essential Items Sale Online
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  8. Indian Movies Head to Streaming as Coronavirus Keeps Cinemas Shut
  9. Netflix Says Its Subscribers Won’t Run Out of Content This Year
  10. Watch the First Trailer for Amazon’s Paatal Lok
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi K30 Pro May Be Rebranded as Poco F2 Pro, Google Play Listing Suggests: Report
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Pre-Booking Offer Redemption Extended to May 20 in India
  3. Spider-Man 3 Release Date Pushed, Forces Marvel to Move Doctor Strange, Thor Sequels
  4. Mi 10 Youth Edition 5G With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Realme X2 Pro Starts Receiving Android April 2020 Security Patch and Other Bug Fixes
  6. Samsung Galaxy A21s Detailed Specifications Tipped
  7. Google Doodle Games Series to Help Deal With Stay at Home Boredom, Starting With Coding for Carrots
  8. Avengers: Endgame Directors Announce Live Re-Watch Party to Celebrate First Anniversary
  9. Paatal Lok Teaser Trailer Out, Trailer Releases May 5: Amazon Prime Video
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Request Government to Ease Sale of Non-Essential Items in India During Lockdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com