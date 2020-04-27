Realme X2 Pro in March started receiving Realme UI based on Android 10 in India. The smartphone is now getting a new update over-the-air (OTA) that includes April 2020 security patch along with a new charging animation and overall system improvements. Realme in the company's community forum clarified that the new update is being rolled out in batches. A broader rollout is expected "in a few days" after making sure that there are no critical bugs. To recall, the Realme X2 Pro was launched last year with Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top.

According to the Realme X2 Pro changelog that was posted on Realme's community forum, the latest system update brings the build version RMX1931EX_11.C.25. Along with Android April 2020 security patch, the Realme X2 Pro is getting an updated charging animation and a camera app bug fix that was spotted whilst using the HDR shooting mode. Realme also fixed several bugs on the X2 Pro smartphone that includes:

● Bluetooth headset delay while playing PUBG

● Occasional Splashing Screen when Rebooting Phone

● Occasional app crash issue

● Voice assistant issue

● Microphone icon displays on the status bar after the third-party app's exit

As mentioned, the April OTA update is being rolled out in batches on Realme X2 Pro. "If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days," the company said. To check the availability of the system update, Realme X2 Pro users can head to phone's Settings and select Software Update. The update can be further downloaded using Wi-Fi. If users do not see the OTA update and wish to download it manually, they can visit Realme download page and get the file which has a size of 2.92GB. Users will manually need to search for Realme X2 Pro on the download page.

Last month, Realme X2 Pro started receiving Realme UI based on Android 10. The update brought a host of new features including Smart Sidebar, new Navigation Gestures, and Display features, and more. The updates were rolled out with the software version RMX1931EX_11.C.23.

Recently, Realme increased the prices of its smartphones after the Indian government hiked GST rates on phones. The price of Realme X2 Pro was also revised from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 29,999. The company had launched the phone in India in November 2019.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.