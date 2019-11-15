Realme X2 Pro is all set to be launched on November 20 in the country, however ahead of the launch the Chinese smartphone maker is giving interested consumers a chance to order the phone before everyone else. The company will be organising this pre-launch sale on Monday, November 18; hence consumers will have no information on the pricing of the phone while ordering it. Aptly, the company is calling it a blind order sale.

According to a teaser on the Realme India website, the Realme X2 Pro blind order sale will take place on November 18, however the company hasn't mentioned exactly when the sale will open. It is likely to start at 12pm (noon). Among the sale details, Realme says that the customers will have to pay Rs. 1,000 as a deposit that will guarantee them a Realme X2 Pro purchase opportunity. According to the company, only 855 consumers will be able to order the phone as a part of the Realme X2 Pro blind order sale.

The consumers who blind order the Realme X2 Pro will have to complete the same on November 20 or November 21 by paying the remainder of the phone's price that will be declared on November 20. Since the Realme X2 Pro launch event will start at 12:30pm on November 20, we expect to know the price by 1:30 or 2pm.

Apart from the pricing of the Realme X2 Pro, everything else about the phone is already known given the phone has already been launched in China.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Fluid display with 20:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM, and 4,000mAh battery.

On the imaging front, the Realme X2 Pro comes with a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 lens. Other three cameras on the rear include a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.5 telephoto lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle f/2.2 camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 16-megapixel f/2.0 camera on the front as well for selfies.

Among other specifications, the Realme X2 Pro features up to 256GB of onboard storage, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3.5mm audio jack.