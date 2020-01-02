Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant is now on sale in India, and is priced at Rs. 27,999. The phone was launched in India in November, and at the time, it was only available in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options. However, a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option was confirmed to be coming soon last month, and this variant has finally gone on sale in India. It is available on Flipkart already in two colour options, and the e-commerce giant is offering exchange discount, no-cost EMI options, and bank cashbacks as well.

Realme X2 Pro price in India, offers

The Realme X2 Pro has got another RAM + storage option into the mix and its price is set at Rs. 27,999 in India. This price is for the new 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. This is in addition to the 8GB + 128GB and the top-end 12GB + 256GB models that have already been available since launch, for a price tag of Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. The new 6GB RAM option is already on sale on Flipkart in Lunar White and Neptune Blue options, and it should go on sale soon on Realme.com as well. Flipkart is offering exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,850, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 2,334 per month.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Specifications of the Realme X2 Pro include a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In the imaging department, the phone's quad rear camera setup is led by a 64-megapixel snapper with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera housed in a waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls. It packs 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, runs on Android Pie with ColorOS 6.1, supports 3.5mm audio jack, and has a USB Type-C port.

