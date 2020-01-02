Technology News
Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, More

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM model is already available on Flipkart in Lunar White and Neptune Blue colour options.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 13:58 IST
Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India: Check Price, Offers, More

Realme X2 Pro was launched in India in November

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro 6GB model is listed on Flipkart with no-cost EMI options
  • This variant comes with 64GB storage on board
  • Realme X2 Pro top-end model has 12GB RAM, 256GB storage

Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM variant is now on sale in India, and is priced at Rs. 27,999. The phone was launched in India in November, and at the time, it was only available in 8GB RAM and 12GB RAM options. However, a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option was confirmed to be coming soon last month, and this variant has finally gone on sale in India. It is available on Flipkart already in two colour options, and the e-commerce giant is offering exchange discount, no-cost EMI options, and bank cashbacks as well.

Realme X2 Pro price in India, offers

The Realme X2 Pro has got another RAM + storage option into the mix and its price is set at Rs. 27,999 in India. This price is for the new 6GB RAM + 64GB storage option. This is in addition to the 8GB + 128GB and the top-end 12GB + 256GB models that have already been available since launch, for a price tag of Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. The new 6GB RAM option is already on sale on Flipkart in Lunar White and Neptune Blue options, and it should go on sale soon on Realme.com as well. Flipkart is offering exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,850, 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, 10 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit card, and no-cost EMI options starting from Rs. 2,334 per month.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Specifications of the Realme X2 Pro include a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. In the imaging department, the phone's quad rear camera setup is led by a 64-megapixel snapper with f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera housed in a waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls. It packs 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, runs on Android Pie with ColorOS 6.1, supports 3.5mm audio jack, and has a USB Type-C port.

Realme X2 Pro With 64-Megapixel Quad Camera Setup, Snapdragon 855+ SoC Launched

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display6.50-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2400 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2 Pro 6GB 64GB, Realme X2 Pro price in India, Realme X2 Pro Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for NavIC

