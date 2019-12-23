Realme launched the Realme X2 Pro in India last month, and the phone got a favourable reception for the hardware it packs and the features it brings to the table. The Oppo spin-off had originally launched just two storage configurations of the phone in India, both of which pack 8GB of RAM. But now, the company is planning to release a new variant of the Realme X2 Pro that will come equipped with 6GB of RAM, coupled with 64GB of internal storage. Needless to say, the aforesaid variant with lesser RAM and storage capacity will further bring down the phone's asking price, but there is no official information regarding its market availability.

Madhav Sheth, the India CEO of Realme Mobiles, recently tweeted that the company will soon launch a 6GB + 64GB variant of the phone in India, offering a more affordable option for prospective Realme X2 Pro buyers in the country. The Realme X2 Pro's 6GB + 64GB variant will carry a price tag of Rs. 27,999 in India, but so far, there is no word regarding its market availability date.

In comparison, the Realme X2 Pro's 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999, while the top-end 12GB + 256GB model will set buyers back by Rs. 33,999. As for colour options, Realme's first flagship phone comes in Lunar White and Neptune Blue. The company also offers a Realme X2 Pro Master Edition that comes in two finish choices - Concrete and Red Brick.

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology.

In the imaging department, the phone's quad rear camera setup is led by a 64-megapixel snapper with an f/1.8 aperture. It is accompanied by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera housed in a waterdrop notch for selfies and video calls.