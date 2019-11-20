Technology News
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India Launch Event to Begin Soon: Live Updates

Realme X2 Pro is expected to be a budget flagship.

Updated: 20 November 2019 11:36 IST
Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India Launch Event to Begin Soon: Live Updates

Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s price in India are expected to be revealed soon

Highlights
  • Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5s India launch begins at 12.30pm IST
  • Realme X2 Pro is expected to ship with a 50W charger
  • Realme 5s is expected to be a budget smartphone

Realme X2 Pro price in India and Realme 5s price in India is all set to be revealed during a launch event that's scheduled to begin in New Delhi at 12.30pm IST today. Realme has been launching smartphones at a relentless pace and now the company intends to strengthen its position in the budget segment, and offer an option in the “value flagship” space with these two phones. Realme X2 Pro price in India is expected to be north of Rs. 20,000, whereas Realme 5s price in India is expected to be around Rs. 10,000.

We'll be bringing live updates from the Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s launches right here, so be sure to keep refreshing the page from 12.30pm IST to get the latest updates. Alternatively, here's how to watch Realme X2 Pro and Realme 5s launch event live.

 

Realme X2 Pro specifications

Realme X2 Pro is expected to be a budget flagship smartphone, and its specifications are expected to reflect that. The smartphone has already been launched in China and unless Realme decides to go with a drastically different phone, Realme X2 Pro specs are expected to be similar. Realme X2 Pro is likely to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC with up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to ship with either 64GB or 256GB of storage.

The smartphone could feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 90Hz, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for screen protection. In-display fingerprint scanner support is expected too. Realme X2 Pro could ship with ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme X2 Pro is expected to ship with a quad camera setup featuring a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone could ship with a 16-megapixel shooter.

The highlight feature of the Realme X2 Pro could be its 50W SuperVOOC charger that could charge its 4,000mAh battery really fast.

Realme 5s specifications

We've seen a bunch of teasers for the Realme 5s already and we know for sure that the smartphone is going to feature a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery, the Snapdragon 665 processor, and a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. It will also feature a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device, and a diamond-cut pattern.

Other Realme 5s leaks reveal that the phone could ship with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, and could feature a quad camera setup.

Realme X2 Pro price in India

Realme X2 Pro price in India has not been revealed yet, but it is expected to be above Rs. 20,000.

Realme 5s price in India

Realme 5s price in India is expected to be around Rs. 10,000 and it will be revealed soon.

