Technology News
loading

Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Page Shows Realme 5s Is Coming Soon

Realme might pull a surprise by launching the Realme 5s on November 20, alongside the Realme X2 Pro.

By | Updated: 12 November 2019 18:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Page Shows Realme 5s Is Coming Soon

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme 5s may be a minor upgrade over the Realme 5 in terms of internal hardware

Highlights
  • Realme 5s has already received the BIS certification in India
  • The phone has also been certified by NTBC in Thailand
  • It is tipped to carry the model number RMX1925

Realme recently began teasing the arrival of its first flagship phone on Flipkart, the Realme X2 Pro, which is set to launch on November 20. Now, a new microsite with the same content but a different URL has gone live on Flipkart and it teases something interesting. The top of the page now says “realme 5s Coming Soon”, which makes it clear that an updated version the Realme 5 is on the way. The Realme 5s has been making rounds of the leak arena for quite some time, and the Flipkart teaser has now pretty much confirmed its imminent arrival.

As mentioned above, the new Realme X2 Pro teaser microsite on Flipkart has a different URL and top band, but the webpage contents are the same as the older one that first started teasing the flagship phone's launch in India. The official line “realme 5s Coming Soon” in the top band leaves no doubt that the Realme 5s is indeed coming soon, but there is no word when the phone will be launched in India. However, Realme has teased some surprises at the Realme X2 Pro launch event on November 20, so the Realme 5s getting launched on the same day cannot be ruled out.

We've reached out to Realme for a confirmation regarding the Realme 5s' impending launch, and are yet to receive a response. Talking about the Realme 5s, it will be a slightly upgraded version of the Realme 5 that was launched earlier this year. The Realme 5s has already received the mandatory BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification in India and the NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) certification in Thailand, indicating the phone's launch is imminent.

The Realme 5s will reportedly carry the model number RMX1925. Going by the trend of mid-cycle upgrades, the Realme 5s won't be a major upgrade in terms of hardware. As for Realme 5, it sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) display and draws power from Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It features a 12-megapixel primary camera, assisted by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is a 13-megapixel selfie camera on the front, while a 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 5s, Realme X2 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Vivo S5 Gets More Renders Revealed Ahead of Launch, Blue Gradient Finish Teased
New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Trailer Features a Redesigned Sonic With Bigger Eyes, Concealed Teeth
Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Page Shows Realme 5s Is Coming Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How to Watch Mercury Make Its Rare Pass Across the Sun Today
  2. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
  3. Redmi Note 8 Goes on Sale in India at 12pm Today via Amazon India, Mi.com
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  5. Xiaomi Finally Brings an App Drawer to MIUI 11
  6. Poco F2 Case Leaks, Tips a Design Similar to Redmi K20 Series
  7. How to Stop Others From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
  8. WhatsApp Spotted With a New Dark Default Wallpaper
  9. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  10. Google Maps Finally Lets Users Edit Their Public Profiles via the App
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Next Sale Set for November 19 on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications
  2. Redmi Note 8 Next Sale Set for November 19 on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores: Price, Offers, Specifications
  3. Honor V30 With Dual Hole-Punch Display to Launch on November 26, Company Confirms
  4. New Sonic the Hedgehog Movie Trailer Features a Redesigned Sonic With Bigger Eyes, Concealed Teeth
  5. Realme X2 Pro Flipkart Teaser Page Shows Realme 5s Is Coming Soon
  6. Vivo S5 Gets More Renders Revealed Ahead of Launch, Blue Gradient Finish Teased
  7. Artificial Intelligence Can Predict if You Will Die Within Next Year
  8. Amazon Confirms Plans for Store Under New Grocery Brand
  9. Asus ZenBook 14 UM431, ZenBook Flip 14 UM462 With AMD Ryzen CPUs Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Update Adds Galaxy Note 10's Auto Hotspot Feature, an Improved Gallery, and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.